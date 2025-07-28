$41.780.01
117 Russians convicted of ill-treatment of prisoners and civilians - prosecutor's office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 274 views

In Ukraine, 117 people have been convicted of ill-treatment of prisoners of war and civilians. Over 11,000 cases of illegal detention of Ukrainians have been recorded, of which over 5,000 military personnel and 5,600 civilians have been recognized as victims.

117 Russians convicted of ill-treatment of prisoners and civilians - prosecutor's office

On July 28, Ukraine honors the memory of those who died in Russian captivity. To date, 117 people have already been convicted for cruel treatment of prisoners of war and civilians, and more than 500 are under investigation. This was stated by the Office of the Prosecutor General, as reported by UNN.

As a result of the investigation, 534 people have been notified of suspicion, indictments against 365 people have been sent to court, and 117 have already been convicted by accusatory verdicts.

- stated the prosecutor's office.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reports on large-scale and systemic crimes committed by Russians against captured Ukrainians. More than 11,000 cases of illegal detention of both military personnel and civilians have been recorded. More than 5,000 Ukrainian soldiers and another 5,600 civilians have already been recognized as victims. People were held in terrible conditions in 176 permanent and more than 120 temporary places of detention.

The tragedy in the Olenivka colony remains particularly horrific. On the night of July 28-29, 2022, at least 50 prisoners of war died and another 140 were injured as a result of an explosion. The colony administration left the wounded without medical assistance, which led to the death of nine more.

Recall

Recently, law enforcement officers reported suspicion of committing war crimes to 477 Russian military personnel, and court verdicts have already been issued against 77 individuals.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine
