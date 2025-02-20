112 combat engagements in a day: where is the hottest and what are the occupants' losses

Since the beginning of the day, 112 combat engagements have taken place. In the Pokrovsk sector , the enemy carried out 31 offensive actions, and in Kursk region 29 combat engagements were recorded, UNN reports citing the General Staff's report.

Since the beginning of the day... the enemy has launched three missile strikes (16 missiles), 65 air strikes, dropping 88 drones, used 1096 kamikaze drones, fired more than four thousand three hundred times at settlements and positions of our troops - the General Staff report says.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy tried three times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders, attacking towards Vovchansk and Zakhidne, but was repulsed.

Five enemy attacks were repelled by Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk sector near Zahryzove and Petropavlivka, two more attacks are ongoing.

Ukrainian troops stopped three militants' attacks near Yampolivka and Kolodyazy in the Liman sector, two more battles are underway.

In the Northern sector, the enemy made two attempts to advance in the area of Bilohorivka, the fighting ended without success for the occupiers.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our defenders repelled two attempts by the invaders to advance near Chasovyi Yar and Vasyukivka, one of them is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, the occupants stormed Ukrainian positions eight times today in the vicinity of Toretsk. The defense forces are steadily holding back the attack, with four firefights still ongoing.

The enemy is intensifying attacks on Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk sector. During the day, the enemy made 31 offensive attacks. The Russian occupants are most active in the areas of Promin, Pokrovsk, Pishchane, Lysivka, Vodiane Druhe, Serhiivka, Nadiivka, Bohdanivka, Sribne, Andriivka, and Ulakly. Our defenders are bravely holding the line, with six combat engagements so far.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this sector our troops eliminated 156 occupants and wounded 139. Eight vehicles, three motorcycles, a generator, four UAV antennas, a cannon, an ATV, one MTLB, an electronic warfare device and a Starlink terminal were destroyed, and two occupants' vehicles and one cannon were heavily damaged.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 11 attacks in the areas of Kostyantynopil, Rozdolne, Novoocheretuvate and Pryvilne. Another firefight is ongoing.

In the Gulyaypillia sector, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of Novopil and Novosilka, one battle is still ongoing.

In the Orikhivsk sector, Russian invaders advanced three times on the positions of our defenders in the direction of Novoandriivka and Stepove. One firefight is still ongoing.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy did not conduct any active offensive.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled three invaders' attacks, and 29 clashes have been recorded so far. The enemy launched 17 air strikes, dropping 22 guided bombs on settlements and positions of the Defense Forces, and also carried out 413 artillery attacks, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.

