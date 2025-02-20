112 combat engagements in a day: where is the hottest and what are the occupants' losses

ukenru
US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself
Exclusive
09:14 AM • 121613 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 132280 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 94938 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 98518 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

April 2, 05:00 PM • 100224 views

Trump plans to fire Elon Musk from his White House position - Politico

Exclusive
April 2, 10:51 AM • 152051 views

In the center of Kyiv, firefighters extinguished a fire in a public catering establishment

Exclusive
April 2, 10:44 AM • 210600 views

Manufacturers have not reduced drug prices, even though they no longer pay pharmacies for marketing - MP

Exclusive
April 2, 09:04 AM • 195069 views

This year's Easter basket will rise in price by 15-20% - expert

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

AFU: Occupiers' losses increased by 1390 soldiers and 6 tanks

April 3, 04:28 AM • 74478 views

At least 4 dead in the US: consequences of a catastrophic tornado that swept through part of the country

07:38 AM • 118544 views

The film adaptation of "How to Train Your Dragon 2" has been given a release date

08:47 AM • 59627 views

Nintendo Switch 2: Release date, price and specifications of the new console

09:11 AM • 27654 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

10:44 AM • 19306 views
Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

01:03 PM • 2026 views

At least 4 dead in the US: consequences of a catastrophic tornado that swept through part of the country

07:38 AM • 118968 views

Titanium, lithium, graphite: who owns Ukrainian subsoil

April 2, 07:39 AM • 540602 views
Donald Trump

Scott Bessent

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Ukraine

United States

China

Kharkiv

Kyiv

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

12:01 PM • 9000 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

10:44 AM • 19641 views

Nintendo Switch 2: Release date, price and specifications of the new console

09:11 AM • 27981 views

The film adaptation of "How to Train Your Dragon 2" has been given a release date

08:47 AM • 59952 views

“Iron Fist” may reappear on screens: MCU is considering the return of Marvel heroes from Netflix

April 2, 12:49 PM • 142332 views
Forbes

Shahed-136

The New York Times

TikTok

Financial Times

112 combat engagements in a day: where is the hottest and what are the occupants' losses

112 combat engagements in a day: where is the hottest and what are the occupants' losses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 51729 views

Over the last day, 112 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector - 31 offensives. The enemy launched 3 missile and 65 air strikes and used 1,096 kamikaze drones.

Since the beginning of the day, 112 combat engagements have taken place. In the Pokrovsk sector , the enemy carried out 31 offensive actions, and in Kursk region 29 combat engagements were recorded, UNN reports citing the General Staff's report.

Since the beginning of the day... the enemy has launched three missile strikes (16 missiles), 65 air strikes, dropping 88 drones, used 1096 kamikaze drones, fired more than four thousand three hundred times at settlements and positions of our troops

- the General Staff report says.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy tried three times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders, attacking towards Vovchansk and Zakhidne, but was repulsed.

Five enemy attacks were repelled by Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk sector near Zahryzove and Petropavlivka, two more attacks are ongoing.

Ukrainian troops stopped three militants' attacks near Yampolivka and Kolodyazy in the Liman sector, two more battles are underway.

In the Northern sector, the enemy made two attempts to advance in the area of Bilohorivka, the fighting ended without success for the occupiers.

In the Kramatorsk sector, our defenders repelled two attempts by the invaders to advance near Chasovyi Yar and Vasyukivka, one of them is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, the occupants stormed Ukrainian positions eight times today in the vicinity of Toretsk. The defense forces are steadily holding back the attack, with four firefights still ongoing.

The enemy is intensifying attacks on Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk sector. During the day, the enemy made 31 offensive attacks. The Russian occupants are most active in the areas of Promin, Pokrovsk, Pishchane, Lysivka, Vodiane Druhe, Serhiivka, Nadiivka, Bohdanivka, Sribne, Andriivka, and Ulakly. Our defenders are bravely holding the line, with six combat engagements so far.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this sector our troops eliminated 156 occupants and wounded 139. Eight vehicles, three motorcycles, a generator, four UAV antennas, a cannon, an ATV, one MTLB, an electronic warfare device and a Starlink terminal were destroyed, and two occupants' vehicles and one cannon were heavily damaged.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian troops repelled 11 attacks in the areas of Kostyantynopil, Rozdolne, Novoocheretuvate and Pryvilne. Another firefight is ongoing.

In the Gulyaypillia sector, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of Novopil and Novosilka, one battle is still ongoing.

In the Orikhivsk sector, Russian invaders advanced three times on the positions of our defenders in the direction of Novoandriivka and Stepove. One firefight is still ongoing.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy did not conduct any active offensive.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled three invaders' attacks, and 29 clashes have been recorded so far. The enemy launched 17 air strikes, dropping 22 guided bombs on settlements and positions of the Defense Forces, and also carried out 413 artillery attacks, including four from multiple launch rocket systems.

Hottest spot in the Pokrovsk sector: combat map from the General Staff20.02.25, 08:29 • 28786 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Ukraine
Kharkiv
