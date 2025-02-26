110 out of 177 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine, 66 did not reach their targets

Russia launched 177 unmanned aerial vehicles over Ukraine at night, shooting down 110 drones, 66 did not reach their targets, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Wednesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, on the night of February 26, the enemy attacked with 177 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 09.00, 110 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed downed in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Kherson and Dnipro regions. 66 enemy imitator UAVs were lost in the area (no negative consequences) - the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on social media.

As a result of the enemy attack, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kirovohrad and Sumy regions were reportedly affected.

UAV attack in Kyiv region: 1 person killed and 2 injured