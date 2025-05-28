11 more Ukrainian children were rescued from occupation

Another 11 Ukrainian children were returned from the temporarily occupied territories, the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak said on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

As part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, another 11 Ukrainian children were rescued from the temporarily occupied territories - wrote Yermak.

According to the head of the OP, among the rescued children is a girl whose mother, a servicewoman and defender of the "Azov" regiment, spent more than three years in Russian captivity; a boy who, after years of separation, finally saw his military father and older brother, recently released from captivity; as well as an orphan boy who was first kidnapped from school, tortured in the basement, and a week before his 18th birthday, they tried to mobilize him.

"Today, they are all finally safe and able to embrace their relatives," Yermak stressed. And he expressed his gratitude to the Save Ukraine team and other partners for supporting our mission and organizing this difficult rescue operation.

