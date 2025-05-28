$41.680.11
"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 10863 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

12:12 PM • 24302 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

10:11 AM • 30214 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 49034 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 114860 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 59981 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 117844 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 171166 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 113142 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 107941 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

11 more Ukrainian children were rescued from occupation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 376 views

As part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, 11 Ukrainian children were rescued from temporarily occupied territories. Among those rescued are children with difficult stories and separation from loved ones.

11 more Ukrainian children were rescued from occupation

Another 11 Ukrainian children were returned from the temporarily occupied territories, the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak said on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

As part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Bring Kids Back UA, another 11 Ukrainian children were rescued from the temporarily occupied territories

- wrote Yermak.

According to the head of the OP, among the rescued children is a girl whose mother, a servicewoman and defender of the "Azov" regiment, spent more than three years in Russian captivity; a boy who, after years of separation, finally saw his military father and older brother, recently released from captivity; as well as an orphan boy who was first kidnapped from school, tortured in the basement, and a week before his 18th birthday, they tried to mobilize him.

"Today, they are all finally safe and able to embrace their relatives," Yermak stressed. And he expressed his gratitude to the Save Ukraine team and other partners for supporting our mission and organizing this difficult rescue operation.

Ukraine has returned over 1270 children from Russia and occupied territories09.04.25, 20:07 • 10477 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar
Office of the President of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
