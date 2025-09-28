109 combat engagements and hundreds of strikes in 24 hours: Defense Forces hold back enemy assaults - General Staff

Since the beginning of this day, 109 combat engagements have taken place. The invaders launched one missile strike and 58 air strikes, used 50 missiles, and dropped 108 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians used 2,706 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,391 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

In the Siversk-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled six assault actions by the occupiers, and one battle is still ongoing.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders four times in the areas of Vovchansk, Ambarne, and Kamyanka, and three combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, enemy units carried out three assault actions, trying to break through to the positions of our defenders in the areas of Kupyansk and Zahryzove, one combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attacked Ukrainian positions four times in the areas of Torske, Derylove, Shandryholove, and in the direction of Stavkiv.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy tried to break through eight times near Fedorivka, Hryhorivka, Serebryanka, and towards Yampil and Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement was recorded, enemy units tried to advance towards Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces seven times. The occupiers concentrated their offensive efforts in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Stepanivka, Pleshchiivka, Poltavka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, and Rusyniv Yar. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian units tried 41 times to break through the Ukrainian defense in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Chervony Lyman, Nykanorivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novoekonomichne, Filiia, and in the direction of Myrnograd, Rodynske, Balagan.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped 10 enemy attacks on the positions of our troops in the area of Ternove, Piddubne, Maliivka, Novomykolaivka, Verbove, and in the direction of Andriivka-Klevtsove, three more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the Poltavka area. Enemy aircraft struck Zaliznychne and Novoselivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Dnipro direction, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to attack, suffering losses. At the same time, the enemy launched an air strike on the settlement of Olhivka.

