Enemy tries to advance in Yampil area: Defense Forces refute fake news

Russian troops are trying to improve their tactical position in the area of Yampil, but their attempts remain unsuccessful. This was reported by the 11th Army Corps, according to UNN.

Details

According to the military, to support offensive actions, Russian propaganda resources are spreading false information about the alleged advance of the occupiers in the Yampil area.

Such messages are of an information-psychological nature and are aimed at disinformation of the population and sowing panic.

Currently, Yampil is under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and all enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups are timely detected and neutralized. The enemy has not achieved any tactical successes.

