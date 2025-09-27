General Staff: 82 combat engagements on the front, the enemy is actively operating in the Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line is 82. The enemy is actively operating in the Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansky directions today, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks by the invaders. The enemy also launched 7 air strikes, using 23 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 126 shellings, including seven from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Three attacks were repelled by Ukrainian soldiers in the areas of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, and towards Doroshivka in the Southern Slobozhansky direction, and another combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried three times to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units, in the area of Petropavlivka and towards Pishchane and Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman direction, the aggressor attacked seven times today in the areas of Kolodiazi and Torske. Four combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three attempts by the enemy to advance near Fedorivka and towards Yampil and Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces twice towards Stupochky, and was repelled.

In the Toretsk direction, today the invader tried to advance 13 times in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, and Rusynyi Yar. Enemy aircraft struck Kostiantynivka with KABs.

In the Pokrovsk direction, today the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 28 times in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Sukhetske, Novoekonomichne, Mykolaivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Kotliarivka, and Dachne. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Sichneve, Novoselivka, Sosnivka, Maliivka, Novomykolaivka, Berezove, and Novohryhorivka. Six of the thirteen offensive actions of the enemy were repelled, and seven more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled three attempts by enemy units to advance in the Poltavka area, and two more combat engagements are ongoing. Enemy aircraft struck Bilohirya.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders tried to advance five times in the areas of Stepove, Kamianka, and towards Novoandriivka, and were repelled.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made an unsuccessful attempt to attack, suffering losses. The enemy launched an air strike on the settlement of Mykolaivka.

Russian army lost almost a thousand servicemen, dozens of pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine