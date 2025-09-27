General Staff: 82 combat engagements on the front, the enemy is actively operating in the Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions

$41.490.00
September 26, 02:33 PM
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
International Astronomy Day and Educator's Day in Ukraine: what else is celebrated on September 27
September 27, 04:17 AM
Ukraine to be covered by cold air mass: rains, strong winds and frosts on September 27
September 27, 05:02 AM
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actions
September 27, 06:00 AM
Russia's Chuvashia reports drone attack on oil pumping station
September 27, 06:40 AM
International Paralympic Committee cancels partial suspension of Russia and Belarus
08:28 AM
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actions
September 27, 06:00 AM
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipes
September 26, 12:18 PM
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South Korea
September 26, 09:01 AM
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FT
01:37 PM
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watch
September 26, 02:33 PM
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakers
September 26, 09:12 AM
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorce
September 26, 07:07 AM
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a week
September 25, 10:47 AM
General Staff: 82 combat engagements on the front, the enemy is actively operating in the Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 308 views

Since the beginning of the day, 82 combat engagements have been recorded along the entire front line. The enemy is actively attacking in the Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions, having made 28 and 13 attempts to advance, respectively.

General Staff: 82 combat engagements on the front, the enemy is actively operating in the Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions

Since the beginning of the day, the total number of combat engagements along the entire front line is 82. The enemy is actively operating in the Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansky directions today, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks by the invaders. The enemy also launched 7 air strikes, using 23 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 126 shellings, including seven from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Three attacks were repelled by Ukrainian soldiers in the areas of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, and towards Doroshivka in the Southern Slobozhansky direction, and another combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried three times to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units, in the area of Petropavlivka and towards Pishchane and Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman direction, the aggressor attacked seven times today in the areas of Kolodiazi and Torske. Four combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three attempts by the enemy to advance near Fedorivka and towards Yampil and Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces twice towards Stupochky, and was repelled.

In the Toretsk direction, today the invader tried to advance 13 times in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, and Rusynyi Yar. Enemy aircraft struck Kostiantynivka with KABs.

In the Pokrovsk direction, today the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 28 times in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Sukhetske, Novoekonomichne, Mykolaivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Kotliarivka, and Dachne. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Sichneve, Novoselivka, Sosnivka, Maliivka, Novomykolaivka, Berezove, and Novohryhorivka. Six of the thirteen offensive actions of the enemy were repelled, and seven more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled three attempts by enemy units to advance in the Poltavka area, and two more combat engagements are ongoing. Enemy aircraft struck Bilohirya.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders tried to advance five times in the areas of Stepove, Kamianka, and towards Novoandriivka, and were repelled.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made an unsuccessful attempt to attack, suffering losses. The enemy launched an air strike on the settlement of Mykolaivka.

Antonina Tumanova

