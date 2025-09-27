Russian army lost almost a thousand servicemen, dozens of pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On September 26, the Russian army lost at least 970 servicemen. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed 39 artillery systems and 1 enemy tank. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 27.09.25 are estimated to be:

personnel – about 1,107,400 (+970) people;

tanks – 11,204 (+1) units;

armored combat vehicles – 23,288 (+1) units;

artillery systems – 33,186 (+39) units;

MLRS – 1,502 (+1) units;

air defense systems – 1,223 (+1) units;

aircraft – 427 (+0) units;

helicopters – 345 (+0);

UAVs of operational-tactical level – 63,931 (+362)

cruise missiles – 3,747 (+0);

ships / boats – 28 (+0);

submarines – 1 (+0);

automotive equipment and fuel tanks – 62,909 (+91);

special equipment – 3,977 (+2).

The General Staff added that the data is being updated.

Recall

Since the beginning of September 26, 160 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The hottest situation is in the Pokrovsk direction, where the Defense Forces repelled 39 enemy attacks, eliminating 156 Russian occupiers.

