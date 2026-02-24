10 victims of the terrorist attack remain in hospitals in Lviv

10 victims of the terrorist attack remain in Lviv hospitals, UNN reports with reference to the Lviv City Council.

Details

As reported by the city council, two more victims of the terrorist attack that occurred in Lviv on the night of February 22 were discharged from the hospitals of the First Medical Association.

As of today, February 24, doctors continue to treat ten patients - stated in the message.

Recall

On the night of February 22, two explosions occurred in the center of Lviv. Previously, a report was received on the "102" line about a break-in at a store on Danylushyna Street, 20 in Lviv. After the arrival of a patrol police crew at the scene, an explosion occurred. Upon the arrival of a second crew, another explosion occurred. As a result of the terrorist attack, a 23-year-old policewoman died and more than 20 people were injured.

Law enforcement officers managed to quickly identify the person involved in the terrorist attack. The woman was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine in Staryi Sambir.

On the same day, she was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 258, Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - a terrorist act that led to the death of a person, and illegal handling of weapons.

The 33-year-old suspect in the terrorist attack in the center of Lviv was taken into custody for a period of 60 days without the right to bail.