03:23 PM • 602 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
02:55 PM • 3396 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
02:05 PM • 4958 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 12822 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
12:04 PM • 10942 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 26515 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
February 24, 08:57 AM • 20253 views
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
February 24, 08:32 AM • 18635 views
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements saidPhoto
Exclusive
February 24, 07:45 AM • 18091 views
"He died in my arms in Russian captivity" - four years of a great war that changed millions of livesPhoto
February 24, 06:54 AM • 16667 views
Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the invasion from a bunker on Bankova Street, where he worked at the beginning of the warVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
10 victims of the terrorist attack remain in hospitals in Lviv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 694 views

In Lviv, 10 victims of the terrorist attack that occurred on February 22 are still in hospitals. Two people have been discharged from medical facilities.

10 victims of the terrorist attack remain in hospitals in Lviv

10 victims of the terrorist attack remain in Lviv hospitals, UNN reports with reference to the Lviv City Council.

Details

As reported by the city council, two more victims of the terrorist attack that occurred in Lviv on the night of February 22 were discharged from the hospitals of the First Medical Association.

As of today, February 24, doctors continue to treat ten patients 

- stated in the message.

Recall 

On the night of February 22, two explosions occurred in the center of Lviv. Previously, a report was received on the "102" line about a break-in at a store on Danylushyna Street, 20 in Lviv. After the arrival of a patrol police crew at the scene, an explosion occurred. Upon the arrival of a second crew, another explosion occurred. As a result of the terrorist attack, a 23-year-old policewoman died and more than 20 people were injured.

Law enforcement officers managed to quickly identify the person involved in the terrorist attack. The woman was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine in Staryi Sambir.

On the same day, she was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 258, Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - a terrorist act that led to the death of a person, and illegal handling of weapons.

The 33-year-old suspect in the terrorist attack in the center of Lviv was taken into custody for a period of 60 days without the right to bail.

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyHealth
War in Ukraine
Lviv