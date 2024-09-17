10 Ukrainian children with parents returned from occupied Kherson region - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
10 children together with their parents and guardians returned from the occupied part of Kherson region. Since the beginning of 2024, 202 children from Kherson region have been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine.
Another 10 Ukrainian children have been returned from the occupied part of Ukraine together with their parents and guardians. This was stated by the head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, UNN reports .
Details
They lived with their parents and caregivers in the temporarily occupied Kherson region. Fortunately, the children are now on free land. There are seven boys and three girls. The youngest child is 3 years old, the oldest is 16
According to him, the return of children is always a difficult process, including emotionally. “After crossing the Ukrainian border, our boys and girls immediately received the necessary psychological and medical assistance.
Prokudin noted that the team of the charitable organization “Save Ukraine” worked on the return
Since the beginning of 2024 alone, 202 children from Kherson region have been returned to the government-controlled territory
Recall
Human Rights Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said that it will be possible to return all Ukrainian children, civilian hostages and prisoners of war after the liberation of the occupied territories.