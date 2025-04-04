A Ukrainian naval strike drone has destroyed a $3 million Russian Mongoose boat used to patrol the waters and fight saboteurs in
occupied Crimea.
The wagner terrorists are training the belarusian army, integrating belarus into the rekmlin apparatus. This indicates a soft
occupation of the once sovereign country.
On Monday, 170 explosions were recorded in 10 settlements in the border region of Sumy as Russian troops shelled the region with
artillery, mortars, mines, drones and air strikes, wounding 3 people in the city of Sumy.
On Friday, the Russian military fired 25 times at the border settlements of Sumy region, resulting in 92 explosions in many
localities.
Russian occupants shelled 12 communities in Sumy region 28 times, recording 167 explosions, using a variety of weapons, including
artillery, mortars, MLRS, drones and helicopters.
On Friday, March 22, Russian occupants fired 60 times at 11 communities in Sumy region, causing 280 explosions and injuring at
least one civilian.
The Russian military opened fire 51 times on the border settlements of Sumy region, resulting in 273 explosions in 11 communities
in the region.
A drunken 28-year-old man opened fire with an assault rifle in Poltava, but no one was injured; police seized ammunition and
weapons from his apartment and opened a criminal investigation.
Russians fired 18 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region with mortars, artillery, drones and UAVs, recording 98
explosions.
Russian occupants shelled 11 border communities in Sumy region 39 times, causing 265 explosions.
Russian troops fired 36 times at the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions, resulting in 198 explosions from various types of weapons.