$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13263 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 23300 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61763 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 208914 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119938 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 387800 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307863 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213249 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243970 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254979 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
2m/s
54%
Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56084 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70180 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20416 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42070 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127533 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127755 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 208920 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 387805 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252355 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307865 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1200 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12266 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42250 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70356 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56242 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Products

AGS-17

News by theme

Equipped with a machine gun and grenade launchers: DIU describes Mangust boat destroyed by scouts in Crimea

A Ukrainian naval strike drone has destroyed a $3 million Russian Mongoose boat used to patrol the waters and fight saboteurs in occupied Crimea.

War • May 6, 12:32 PM • 16461 views

russian terrorists train the belarusian army in tactical exercises

The wagner terrorists are training the belarusian army, integrating belarus into the rekmlin apparatus. This indicates a soft occupation of the once sovereign country.

War • May 5, 01:44 AM • 101835 views

Sumy region: Russians shelled 10 communities, causing casualties and destruction

On Monday, 170 explosions were recorded in 10 settlements in the border region of Sumy as Russian troops shelled the region with artillery, mortars, mines, drones and air strikes, wounding 3 people in the city of Sumy.

War • April 8, 08:47 PM • 31979 views

Sumy region: Russians shelled nine communities in the border area, 92 explosions were heard

On Friday, the Russian military fired 25 times at the border settlements of Sumy region, resulting in 92 explosions in many localities.

War • March 29, 09:54 PM • 31904 views

Sumy region: Russian occupants fired 28 times at the border, residents of 12 communities came under fire

Russian occupants shelled 12 communities in Sumy region 28 times, recording 167 explosions, using a variety of weapons, including artillery, mortars, MLRS, drones and helicopters.

War • March 28, 09:49 PM • 37122 views

Sumy region: Russian army shells 11 border communities, one wounded

On Friday, March 22, Russian occupants fired 60 times at 11 communities in Sumy region, causing 280 explosions and injuring at least one civilian.

War • March 22, 10:27 PM • 41034 views

Sumy region: Russian army shells 11 communities in border area

The Russian military opened fire 51 times on the border settlements of Sumy region, resulting in 273 explosions in 11 communities in the region.

War • March 21, 08:31 PM • 31423 views

In Poltava, a drunk man opened fire with an assault rifle

A drunken 28-year-old man opened fire with an assault rifle in Poltava, but no one was injured; police seized ammunition and weapons from his apartment and opened a criminal investigation.

Crimes and emergencies • March 18, 02:36 PM • 20149 views

The occupiers attacked Sumy region with mortars, artillery, drones and UAVs: 98 explosions recorded - OVA

Russians fired 18 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region with mortars, artillery, drones and UAVs, recording 98 explosions.

War • March 17, 07:30 AM • 99278 views

Sumy region: Russians shelled 11 communities, Seredyna-Budska attacked with SHOAB bombs

Russian occupants shelled 11 border communities in Sumy region 39 times, causing 265 explosions.

War • March 11, 08:12 PM • 34234 views

Almost 200 explosions from various types of weapons by the occupiers were counted in the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions

Russian troops fired 36 times at the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions, resulting in 198 explosions from various types of weapons.

War • March 11, 08:49 AM • 26991 views