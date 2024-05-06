Equipped with a machine gun and grenade launchers: DIU describes Mangust boat destroyed by scouts in Crimea

The Russian boat "Mongoose" destroyed by Ukrainian intelligence officers was used by the occupiers to patrol the waters and fight against saboteurs. This was stated by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine said that the Mangusta has been manufactured since 2000. The boat is up to 20 meters long and 5 meters wide. The maximum speed is up to 50 knots

Boats of this class are used by the enemy fleet and special services as multi-purpose high-speed vessels for patrolling the waters, combating saboteurs, and search and rescue operations - The intelligence agency explained.

It is noted that the modified versions of the speedboats are equipped with remote-controlled combat modules with the main standard weapon - a 14.5 mm machine gun.

The cost of the damaged speedboat "Mongoose 12150-C" is over 125 million rubles - DIU

In addition, the Russians have two AGS-17 automatic grenade launchers, a DP-64 hand-held anti-subversive grenade launcher, and two Igla or Verba man-portable air defense systems on board the Mangusta.

The estimated cost of the destroyed Mangusta is about $3 million - the GUR emphasized.

Recall

A Ukrainian naval strike drone destroyed a Russian occupation boat during a successful operation in Narrow Bay in occupied Crimea, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine said.