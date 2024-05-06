Equipped with a machine gun and grenade launchers: DIU describes Mangust boat destroyed by scouts in Crimea
Kyiv • UNN
A Ukrainian naval strike drone has destroyed a $3 million Russian Mongoose boat used to patrol the waters and fight saboteurs in occupied Crimea.
The Russian boat "Mongoose" destroyed by Ukrainian intelligence officers was used by the occupiers to patrol the waters and fight against saboteurs. This was stated by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
The Defense Intelligence of Ukraine said that the Mangusta has been manufactured since 2000. The boat is up to 20 meters long and 5 meters wide. The maximum speed is up to 50 knots
Boats of this class are used by the enemy fleet and special services as multi-purpose high-speed vessels for patrolling the waters, combating saboteurs, and search and rescue operations
It is noted that the modified versions of the speedboats are equipped with remote-controlled combat modules with the main standard weapon - a 14.5 mm machine gun.
The cost of the damaged speedboat "Mongoose 12150-C" is over 125 million rubles - DIU06.05.24, 14:04 • 28000 views
In addition, the Russians have two AGS-17 automatic grenade launchers, a DP-64 hand-held anti-subversive grenade launcher, and two Igla or Verba man-portable air defense systems on board the Mangusta.
The estimated cost of the destroyed Mangusta is about $3 million
Recall
A Ukrainian naval strike drone destroyed a Russian occupation boat during a successful operation in Narrow Bay in occupied Crimea, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine said.