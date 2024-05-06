The cost of the damaged speedboat "Mongoose 12150-C" is over 125 million rubles - DIU
Kyiv • UNN
The destruction of the Mangust 12150-S speedboat used by Russian special services and border guards, along with ammunition and weapons, cost the Russians more than 125 million rubles.
The destruction of the Mangust 12150-S high-speed boat cost the Russians more than 125 million rubles. This modern boat, which was used by special services and border guards, along with ammunition and weapons on board, was completely destroyed, a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine said during a telethon, UNN reports .
Details
According to Yusov, the Mongoose 12150-C series speedboat is the latest development of the occupiers, and there are not many of them in the Black Sea.
The cost of the Mongoose 12150-C is more than 125 million rubles.These boats are used by special services and border guards. It can be stated that, along with the BC and weapons on board, everything was destroyed
Recall
A Ukrainian naval strike drone destroyed a Russian occupation boat during a successful operation in Narrow Bay in occupied Crimea, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine said.