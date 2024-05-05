ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 100353 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110869 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153528 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157251 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253413 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174808 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165952 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148412 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227515 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113092 views

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 25472 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 38981 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 26091 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 32513 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 29790 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253413 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227515 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213375 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239030 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225693 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 100356 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 70414 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76940 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113495 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114363 views
russian terrorists train the belarusian army in tactical exercises

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 101805 views

The wagner terrorists are training the belarusian army, integrating belarus into the rekmlin apparatus. This indicates a soft occupation of the once sovereign country.

wagner terrorists continue to train the belarusian army.

This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, according to UNN.

Details

According to local sources, soldiers of the 120th separate mechanized battalion based in Minsk are conducting tactical exercises with the participation of russian terrorists.

In the course of the exercises, the military are testing T-72B tanks, BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles, AGS-17 grenade launchers and 2B11 mortars from closed firing positions.

Personnel perform tasks to occupy the lines, search for, block and destroy a conventional enemy, actively using unmanned aerial vehicles.

The involvement of terrorists in the exercises is part of the integration of belarusian state institutions into the kremlin apparatus, which is evidence of the soft occupation of the once-sovereign country

- Center for National Resistance.

Belarus sends Ukrainian children to train with the military - media11.01.24, 12:41 • 25950 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPoliticsNews of the World
ags-17AGS-17
bmp-2BMP-2

