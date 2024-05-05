wagner terrorists continue to train the belarusian army.

This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, according to UNN.

Details

According to local sources, soldiers of the 120th separate mechanized battalion based in Minsk are conducting tactical exercises with the participation of russian terrorists.

In the course of the exercises, the military are testing T-72B tanks, BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles, AGS-17 grenade launchers and 2B11 mortars from closed firing positions.

Personnel perform tasks to occupy the lines, search for, block and destroy a conventional enemy, actively using unmanned aerial vehicles.

The involvement of terrorists in the exercises is part of the integration of belarusian state institutions into the kremlin apparatus, which is evidence of the soft occupation of the once-sovereign country - Center for National Resistance.

