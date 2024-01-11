Belarus sends Ukrainian children to train with the military - media

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 39496 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106177 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 134700 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 133928 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174196 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170839 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279572 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178120 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167101 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148774 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101586 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101203 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103150 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 63061 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

07:01 AM • 33973 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 39364 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279567 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247627 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 232809 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258196 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 26877 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 134690 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105406 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105431 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121622 views
Belarus sends Ukrainian children to train with the military - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25948 views

Belarus sent 35 Ukrainian children from the occupied Antratsit to Mohylaŭ for military training in extreme situations.

The Belarusian authorities have sent a group of Ukrainian children from occupied Ukraine, who recently arrived, to train with the Belarusian military to learn how to evacuate in case of fire. This is reported by AP with reference to Belarusian television, UNN writes.

Details

Reportedly, 35 children from the Russian-occupied city of Antratsyt in eastern Ukraine have been sent to the eastern Belarusian city of Mohylaŭ.

The state-run Belarus1 TV channel reported that the children were placed in a sanatorium and were being looked after by employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations. The military is "teaching children how to behave in extreme situations," the state TV channel said.

A state television program says that the Belarusian military is conducting "emergency survival training" for children.

Return of abducted children and military support: Zelensky and Nauseda sign joint statement10.01.24, 17:01 • 28160 views

More than 2,400 Ukrainian children aged 6 to 17 were taken to Belarus from four Ukrainian regions partially occupied by Russian troops, according to a recent Yale University study. The Belarusian opposition has called on the International Criminal Court to prosecute Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and his government officials for their involvement in the illegal transfer of children.

Recall

On December 28, self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alyaksandr Lukashenka took part in a government-organized meeting with children brought from the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

