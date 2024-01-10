Return of abducted children and military support: Zelensky and Nauseda sign joint statement

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda have signed a joint statement, which, in particular, refers to the agreement to continue working together to ensure timely, predictable and long-term military and financial support for Ukraine. UNN reports this with reference to the OP.

"Given the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian people to Russia's unprovoked, unjustified and extremely brutal war of aggression against Ukraine, the Presidents emphasized that there is no room for fatigue in the commitment to support Ukraine - the statement reads.

President Nausėda reiterated that Lithuania will remain with Ukraine until it wins.

"The Presidents agreed to continue to work together to ensure timely, predictable and long-term military and financial support for Ukraine, in particular through the EU's Ukraine Facility, the European Peace Facility and the EU Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine," the joint statement reads.

It is reported that Lithuania's total support for Ukraine exceeds 1 billion euros and amounts to 1.45% of Lithuania's GDP.

"Particular attention will continue to be paid to providing Ukraine with modern air defense systems, unmanned aerial vehicles, electronic warfare equipment, as well as long-range artillery and ammunition," the statement said.

In addition, the statement noted that in view of Russia's continued attacks on the civilian population, civilian and critical infrastructure of Ukraine, Lithuania reaffirmed its readiness to continue to provide Ukraine with humanitarian aid and other support to ensure the resilience of Ukraine's energy sector over the winter.

"Lithuania reaffirmed its full support for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Peace Formula as a basis for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace, as well as its further engagement in its implementation, in particular through participation in the working groups on energy security, restoration of justice and withdrawal of Russian troops and ceasefire. The Presidents support the holding of the Global Peace Summit in the near future," the statement reads.

Ukraine and Lithuania also reaffirmed their intention to intensify cooperation on international platforms, in particular through the international Crimean Platform and others, to strengthen the isolation of the aggressor - Russia and its accomplice - Belarus.

"Lithuania and Ukraine, together with their partners, will continue to work intensively to return all illegally abducted Ukrainian children to Ukraine," the statement said.

In addition, it is noted that Lithuania reaffirmed its support for the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine, with a focus on schools, kindergartens and energy infrastructure, and its commitment to continue this support in close coordination with Ukrainian and international partners.

"Lithuania, which currently holds the presidency of the Three Seas Initiative (3SI), noted the role of the Three Seas as a favorable platform for the restoration and reconstruction of Ukraine, taking into account the upcoming Three Seas Summit and Business Forum in Vilnius on April 11, 2024," the statement said.