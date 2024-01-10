Ukraine and Lithuania sign documents on joint defense production

Ukraine and Lithuania have signed documents on joint defense production, in particular, on anti-drone weapons. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, an UNN correspondent reports.

Your support for our country is extremely significant. Weapons, equipment, powerful packages, training of our soldiers, and Lithuania's leadership in the coalition on demining. All this gives us strength. I am grateful for the new defense support we have just agreed on. Not just for assistance, but for joint production. In particular, for anti-drone weapons, as well as other areas of defense production. The relevant documents were signed today - Zelensky said.

Addendum

Nausėda reported that the Lithuanian National Defense Council approved a package of long-term military assistance to Ukraine worth 200 million euros.

Nausėda added that the agreements signed today between the Ukrainian and Lithuanian defense industries are another example of our close military cooperation.