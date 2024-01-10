Lithuania approves €200 million military aid package for Ukraine

The Lithuanian National Defense Council approved a €200 million package of long-term military assistance to Ukraine. In particular, ammunition will be sent in January and M577 armored personnel carriers in February. This was stated by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda during a joint press conference with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

"At the Lithuanian National Defense Council, we approved a package of long-term military assistance to Ukraine worth 200 million euros. In January, we will send ammunition, generators, detonation systems to Ukraine again, and in February, M577 armored personnel carriers," Nausėda said.

He noted that Lithuania will train Ukrainian soldiers and strengthen cooperation in the defense industry.

Addendum

In December, it was reported that Lithuania had transferred ammunition for short-range anti-tank grenade launchers to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.