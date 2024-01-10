ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Nausėda said that it is necessary to ensure continuous assistance to Ukraine from allies

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25005 views

Lithuanian President Nausėda emphasizes the need for continued support for Ukraine from its allies and a more rapid response from the European defense industry.

Continuity of long-term support from allies and partners is needed to help Ukraine. The European defense industry must accelerate and adequately respond to the difficult security situation. This was stated by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda during a joint press conference with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, an UNN correspondent reports.

We must also ensure the continuity of long-term support from allies and partners to help Ukraine. The European defense industry as a whole must step up its game. Accelerate and adequately respond to the complex security situation

- Nauseda said.

He also said that Lithuania is forming a coalition on demining to mobilize military support for Ukraine as efficiently and quickly as possible.

"The Western world needs to understand that this is not just a struggle of Ukraine alone, but a struggle of the whole of Europe and the democratic world for peace and freedom," Nauseda said.

Addendum

The Lithuanian National Defense Council approved a package of long-term military assistance to Ukraine worth 200 million euros. In particular, ammunition will be sent in January and M577 armored personnel carriers in February.

Anna Murashko

Politics

