Nausėda said that it is necessary to ensure continuous assistance to Ukraine from allies

Continuity of long-term support from allies and partners is needed to help Ukraine. The European defense industry must accelerate and adequately respond to the difficult security situation. This was stated by Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda during a joint press conference with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, an UNN correspondent reports.

We must also ensure the continuity of long-term support from allies and partners to help Ukraine. The European defense industry as a whole must step up its game. Accelerate and adequately respond to the complex security situation - Nauseda said.

He also said that Lithuania is forming a coalition on demining to mobilize military support for Ukraine as efficiently and quickly as possible.

"The Western world needs to understand that this is not just a struggle of Ukraine alone, but a struggle of the whole of Europe and the democratic world for peace and freedom," Nauseda said.

Addendum

The Lithuanian National Defense Council approved a package of long-term military assistance to Ukraine worth 200 million euros. In particular, ammunition will be sent in January and M577 armored personnel carriers in February.