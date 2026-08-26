FPU
The President appointed Serhii Byzov as Chairman of the NTSEC to strengthen social dialogue between the state, employers, and trade unions. The work of this council is one of the conditions for Ukraine's accession to the European Union.
The new Labor Code of Ukraine must take into account not only economic realities but also the challenges of the state's post-war recovery. This concerns the protection of workers' rights, the integration of veterans into workforces, and the creation of modern labor regulations that align with Ukraine's European course.
Ukraine provides social protection for liquidators and those affected by the Chornobyl accident. However, the system needs updating.
FPU Head Serhiy Byzov announced work with the private sector and the CEO Club. The new strategy for the development of the trade union movement focuses on partnership with business and challenges related to the development of AI.
MP Yulia Hryshyna insists on taking into account the positions of trade unions when updating legislation. The FPU demands the preservation of the right to strike and guarantees of payment.
Experts and the FPU demand that workers' rights be taken into account in the new Labor Code. It is proposed to link the minimum wage to 50% of the national average.
The Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine is intensifying cooperation with state bodies to develop a system of prosthetics and rehabilitation. According to FPU head Serhiy Byzov, the key priority is to create an effective, accessible, and human-centered system that will help military personnel, veterans, and civilians return to a full life faster.
The FPU insists on linking the minimum wage to 50% of the average. Trade unions demand the preservation of the right to strike and the protection of employees' rights in the new Labor Code.