FPU

Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine

The Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine is an all-Ukrainian voluntary association of trade unions and trade associations, whose activities are aimed at protecting the labor interests and socio-economic rights and guarantees of workers. The FPU represents the interests of workers in government bodies at various levels, as well as in other institutions and organizations. The Federation of Trade Unions participates in the development of state policy in the field of social and labor relations with the aim of improving the well-being of members of trade union organizations and protecting the rights of workers. The FPU includes 46 all-Ukrainian trade unions and 25 professional associations.