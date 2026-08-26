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08:38 AM • 12154 views
In Kherson, Russians carried out an airstrike on a combined heat and power plant, causing significant destruction — Naftogaz
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07:30 AM • 22655 views
The Economic Security Bureau opens cases before establishing tax debt: businesses warn of the risk of criminal pressure
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Kindergartens in Ukraine: Are There Enough Places in the New Academic Year?
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“So that the worms would not be stressed”: what environmental requirements had to be taken into account when building the Fire Point plant in Denmark 
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Ukrainian FP-1 drones struck Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery and Wildberries in Tambov region - Fire PointVideo
04:52 AM • 27066 views
Morning strike on Chernihiv: a woman and a 4-year-old girl were killed, a 14-year-old child was hospitalized
04:28 AM • 22613 views
The governor of the Tambov Region confirmed the attack on Wildberries and called the authorities in Kyiv a "neo-Nazi regime"Video
August 26, 12:38 AM • 18590 views
Why did the CIA director fly to Moscow on a C-17 capable of carrying 77 tons?
August 25, 09:58 PM • 13102 views
39 new forest fires broke out in Greece within a few hours
August 25, 08:46 PM • 41282 views
Zelenskyy honored 20 outstanding people with the state award "National Legend of Ukraine"PhotoVideo
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TagsOrganizations

FPU

Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine
The Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine is an all-Ukrainian voluntary association of trade unions and trade associations, whose activities are aimed at protecting the labor interests and socio-economic rights and guarantees of workers. The FPU represents the interests of workers in government bodies at various levels, as well as in other institutions and organizations. The Federation of Trade Unions participates in the development of state policy in the field of social and labor relations with the aim of improving the well-being of members of trade union organizations and protecting the rights of workers. The FPU includes 46 all-Ukrainian trade unions and 25 professional associations.
1990
The Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Ukraine was established
1992
The organization was renamed the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine
1999
The Verkhovna Rada adopted a key document - the Law of Ukraine "On Trade Unions, Their Rights and Guarantees of Activity."
2002
A new Statute of the FPU was approved
2006
The Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine joined the International Confederation of Trade Unions
2022
The FPU became a member of the European Trade Union Confederation
2025
Serhiy Byzov headed the FPU
News by theme
President appointed Serhii Byzov as Chairman of the National Tripartite Social and Economic Council

The President appointed Serhii Byzov as Chairman of the NTSEC to strengthen social dialogue between the state, employers, and trade unions. The work of this council is one of the conditions for Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

Economy • May 19, 08:30 AM • 15016 views
The new Labor Code should become the foundation for the return of veterans to their workplaces after the warPhoto

The new Labor Code of Ukraine must take into account not only economic realities but also the challenges of the state's post-war recovery. This concerns the protection of workers' rights, the integration of veterans into workforces, and the creation of modern labor regulations that align with Ukraine's European course.

Society • May 11, 10:05 AM • 30246 views
Social protection for "Chornobyl victims" in Ukraine: guarantees, benefits, and current challenges

Ukraine provides social protection for liquidators and those affected by the Chornobyl accident. However, the system needs updating.

Society • April 24, 12:00 PM • 86345 views
Entry into the private sector and challenges through AI: Head of the Federation of Trade Unions spoke about the change in strategy

FPU Head Serhiy Byzov announced work with the private sector and the CEO Club. The new strategy for the development of the trade union movement focuses on partnership with business and challenges related to the development of AI.

Economy • April 22, 09:03 AM • 15543 views
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Without taking into account the position of trade unions, the new Labor Code will not be of high quality - MP Hryshyna

MP Yulia Hryshyna insists on taking into account the positions of trade unions when updating legislation. The FPU demands the preservation of the right to strike and guarantees of payment.

Society • April 17, 12:25 PM • 33164 views
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Labor Code reform is impossible without a public dialogue between the government, employers, and employees - expert

Experts and the FPU demand that workers' rights be taken into account in the new Labor Code. It is proposed to link the minimum wage to 50% of the national average.

Society • April 16, 01:38 PM • 44401 views
The Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine strengthens cooperation with the state for the development of prosthetics and rehabilitation - Byzov

The Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine is intensifying cooperation with state bodies to develop a system of prosthetics and rehabilitation. According to FPU head Serhiy Byzov, the key priority is to create an effective, accessible, and human-centered system that will help military personnel, veterans, and civilians return to a full life faster.

Society • April 15, 12:00 PM • 2618 views
Trade unions insist on considering employees' positions in the new Labor Code - FPU head Byzov

The FPU insists on linking the minimum wage to 50% of the average. Trade unions demand the preservation of the right to strike and the protection of employees' rights in the new Labor Code.

Economy • April 15, 09:39 AM • 30039 views