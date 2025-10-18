$41.640.00
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
October 18, 09:59 AM • 21858 views
How much do construction services cost and where is the highest demand: analytics
Exclusive
October 18, 08:50 AM • 18982 views
In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriotVideo
October 18, 12:34 AM • 38075 views
Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House: discussed Tomahawk, possible peace with Russia, and energy aid to Ukraine
October 17, 11:31 PM • 61961 views
Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine: the leaders' meeting was tense
October 17, 07:15 PM • 44539 views
Trump said the war could be ended within a week
October 17, 06:40 PM • 47292 views
Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
October 17, 06:26 PM • 36237 views
Zelenskyy offered Trump to exchange drones for American weapons
October 17, 05:56 PM • 25467 views
There will be a bilateral meeting, but Zelenskyy will be in touch: Trump on meeting with Putin in Hungary
October 17, 05:29 PM • 22660 views
Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, met by Trump
Zinchenko left without a coach: Nottingham Forest sacked Postecoglou

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1516 views

English club Nottingham Forest sacked head coach Ange Postecoglou after a 3-0 defeat to Chelsea. Under his leadership, the team played 8 matches without a single victory.

Zinchenko left without a coach: Nottingham Forest sacked Postecoglou

English "Nottingham Forest", for which Ukrainian Oleksandr Zinchenko plays, sacked Ange Postecoglou as head coach after a 3-0 defeat to "Chelsea".

The club announced this on social network X, reports UNN.

Details

Football club "Nottingham Forest" can confirm that after a series of disappointing results and performances, Ange Postecoglou has been immediately dismissed from the position of head coach

- the message says.

The club stated that the management would not provide further comments.

Addition

Ange Postecoglou was appointed in September this year. Before that, Postecoglou coached London's "Tottenham", with whom he won the Europa League final, beating "Manchester United" - 1:0. 

Under Postecoglou's leadership, "Nottingham Forest" played 8 matches, in which they did not win a single victory - two draws and 6 defeats. Today, October 18, the "Foresters" lost to London's "Chelsea" with a score of 3-0. The goals were scored by Josh Achimpong, Pedro Neto and Reece James.

It should be noted that Ukrainian midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko, who moved to "Nottingham" in early September, spent 74 minutes on the field against the "Pensioners" and received a rating of 7.1.

Currently, "Nottingham" occupies 3rd place from the bottom in the Premier League standings with 5 points. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

