Zinchenko left without a coach: Nottingham Forest sacked Postecoglou

English "Nottingham Forest", for which Ukrainian Oleksandr Zinchenko plays, sacked Ange Postecoglou as head coach after a 3-0 defeat to "Chelsea".

The club announced this on social network X, reports UNN.

Details

Football club "Nottingham Forest" can confirm that after a series of disappointing results and performances, Ange Postecoglou has been immediately dismissed from the position of head coach - the message says.

The club stated that the management would not provide further comments.

Addition

Ange Postecoglou was appointed in September this year. Before that, Postecoglou coached London's "Tottenham", with whom he won the Europa League final, beating "Manchester United" - 1:0.

"Tottenham" defeated "MU" with a score of 1:0 in the final of the Europa League 2024/25

Under Postecoglou's leadership, "Nottingham Forest" played 8 matches, in which they did not win a single victory - two draws and 6 defeats. Today, October 18, the "Foresters" lost to London's "Chelsea" with a score of 3-0. The goals were scored by Josh Achimpong, Pedro Neto and Reece James.

It should be noted that Ukrainian midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko, who moved to "Nottingham" in early September, spent 74 minutes on the field against the "Pensioners" and received a rating of 7.1.

Currently, "Nottingham" occupies 3rd place from the bottom in the Premier League standings with 5 points.

Zinchenko officially included in Nottingham Forest's Europa League squad