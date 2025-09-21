$41.250.00
World Peace Day in the world and Ukraine: what steps have been taken over the year to achieve peace
Zhelezniak on the data leak of about 20 million Ukrainians: an old leak, from an old leak of the "Diia" database

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak stated that the data leak of 20 million Ukrainians, which his colleague Oleksandr Fediienko reported, is an old leak from the "Diia" database of 3.5 million entries. The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine previously denied information about a data leak from "e-Notariat", calling it a fake.

Zhelezniak on the data leak of about 20 million Ukrainians: an old leak, from an old leak of the "Diia" database

People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak commented on the statement of his colleague Oleksandr Fediyenko about the data leak of about 20 million Ukrainians, stating that it was an old leak, from an old leak of the "Diia" database of 3.5 million lines, UNN reports with reference to the deputy's Telegram.

Details

Frankly, I barely understand why this is such news for my colleague - this is an old leak, from an old leak of the "Diia" database of 3.5 million lines. In short, it's just a piece of an old database that has long been leaked. There's nothing new here

- Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram.

Context

Earlier, People's Deputy Oleksandr Fediyenko stated that a file with personal data of about 20 million Ukrainians was found in open access.

Recall

The Notary Chamber of Ukraine stated on September 18 that there was a data leak of Ukrainians during the testing of "e-Notary".

The Ministry of Digital Transformation later stated that the information about the "leak" of personal data of Ukrainians from "e-Notary" during the system testing does not correspond to reality.

Anna Murashko

