Teacher of Zelenskyy, Avramenko, broke an awkward silence after being accused of fleeing Ukraine with a philosophical post

Linguist and popularizer of the Ukrainian language Oleksandr Avramenko, also known as the Ukrainian language teacher of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and "teacher-millionaire," reminded of himself in the public space. He posted an entry about the different roles of the bee and fly insects in nature. UNN reports this with reference to Avramenko's Facebook profile.

Details

The linguist published his first post after he was suspected of going abroad. In a laconic post, Avramenko draws a parallel. A fly, according to him, only "consumes and messes, its element is filth." In contrast, a bee, the blogger emphasized, "works, the fruits of its labor are sweet, and its environment is a fragrant flower garden."

In the comments to this post, he was asked to report where he is now and to deny or confirm rumors of fleeing Ukraine.

He denied, answering the question: "I didn't 'flee'." However, he did not deny that he is abroad. And in general, he did not reveal where he lives now.

The philologist and popular blogger has recently disappeared from view — he no longer appears on television and has almost ceased activity on Instagram, where he previously regularly published new photos.

In September 2024, users noticed one of his photos from the beach, which caused a wave of discussions. His readers assumed he was in Spain. In the comments under the photo, Avramenko denied that he had left Ukraine, noting that he admired Spain, but reminded that men under martial law are not allowed to leave.

After this situation, he partially closed his account. The geolocation, which previously indicated Spain, has been hidden, and a number of photos with comments have been deleted or archived. Now Avramenko rarely appears on Facebook, where he posts links to his books or courses, or to fragments of broadcasts with his participation.