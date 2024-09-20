Zelenskyy welcomes IAEA resolution on Zaporizhzhia NPP

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the IAEA for the resolution confirming the need for Ukraine to regain control of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, emphasizing the importance of collective action to stop blackmail by aggressor, UNN reports.

Details

"I am grateful to the IAEA General Conference for the adoption of the resolution on Zaporizhzhya NPP that confirms the necessity of restoring full control over the plant by Ukraine and withdrawal of Russian troops and personnel from ZNPP," the President noted.

He emphasized that "Russia is the only terrorist regime in the world that stole a nuclear power plant, which is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, turned it into a military base and continues to use it for nuclear blackmail of our continent and the world.

"That is why nuclear safety is the first point of the Peace Formula. And it was one of the main topics on the agenda of the first Peace Summit. I am pleased to see that today's resolution of the IAEA General Conference contributes to these important efforts. Only through collective determination and principled action can we force the aggressor to stop blackmail and terror. Every state that adheres to the UN Charter and universal principles should be interested in this for the sake of international peace and security," Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

