Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

IAEA calls on Russia to immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP and return it to Ukrainian control

IAEA calls on Russia to immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP and return it to Ukrainian control

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16228 views

The IAEA General Conference approves a resolution on nuclear safety in Ukraine. The document demands that Russia withdraw its military from ZNPP and return the plant to Ukrainian control.

At its general conference, the IAEA called on Russia to immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP and return the plant to Ukrainian control, the Energy Ministry said on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"During its 68th session, the IAEA General Conference approved Resolution "Nuclear Safety, Security and Safeguards in Ukraine" by 65 votes. The document was co-authored by 52 member states of the agency," the statement said.

As stated, the resolution confirms that Ukrainian nuclear power plants, including Zaporizhzhia NPP, should operate under full sovereign control of Ukraine.

"The IAEA calls for the immediate withdrawal of Russian military and other personnel from the territory of ZNPP and the return of the plant to the control of the Ukrainian authorities to ensure its safety," the Energy Ministry said.

The document also expresses gratitude for the efforts of Director General Rafael Grossi and the IAEA Secretariat in addressing nuclear safety risks in Ukraine and supports the presence of the Agency's support and assistance mission at ZNPP. At the same time, until ZNPP is returned to Ukrainian control, Russia is required to provide the IAEA with unrestricted access to all facilities and information at the plant.

The document reportedly expresses support for further IAEA efforts to address nuclear safety risks in Ukraine, especially in the context of the Agency Director General's decision to send observation missions to high-voltage substations that are key to the operation of Ukrainian NPPs. We also support the continuation of the IAEA's technical assistance to Ukraine to ensure the safe operation of nuclear facilities and further political, financial and material support for the relevant programs.

Separately, it is noted that during the Peace Summit, held on June 15-16, 2024, at the initiative of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the importance of ensuring the safe and stable operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants, in particular ZNPP, under the full sovereign control of Ukraine was emphasized.

Halushchenko discusses expansion of NPP substations monitoring with IAEA18.09.24, 15:47 • 15511 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
rafael-grossiRafael Grossi
international-atomic-energy-agencyInternational Atomic Energy Agency
zaporizhzhya-nuclear-power-plantZaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

