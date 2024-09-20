IAEA calls on Russia to immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP and return it to Ukrainian control

At its general conference, the IAEA called on Russia to immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP and return the plant to Ukrainian control, the Energy Ministry said on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"During its 68th session, the IAEA General Conference approved Resolution "Nuclear Safety, Security and Safeguards in Ukraine" by 65 votes. The document was co-authored by 52 member states of the agency," the statement said.

As stated, the resolution confirms that Ukrainian nuclear power plants, including Zaporizhzhia NPP, should operate under full sovereign control of Ukraine.

"The IAEA calls for the immediate withdrawal of Russian military and other personnel from the territory of ZNPP and the return of the plant to the control of the Ukrainian authorities to ensure its safety," the Energy Ministry said.

The document also expresses gratitude for the efforts of Director General Rafael Grossi and the IAEA Secretariat in addressing nuclear safety risks in Ukraine and supports the presence of the Agency's support and assistance mission at ZNPP. At the same time, until ZNPP is returned to Ukrainian control, Russia is required to provide the IAEA with unrestricted access to all facilities and information at the plant.

The document reportedly expresses support for further IAEA efforts to address nuclear safety risks in Ukraine, especially in the context of the Agency Director General's decision to send observation missions to high-voltage substations that are key to the operation of Ukrainian NPPs. We also support the continuation of the IAEA's technical assistance to Ukraine to ensure the safe operation of nuclear facilities and further political, financial and material support for the relevant programs.

Separately, it is noted that during the Peace Summit, held on June 15-16, 2024, at the initiative of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the importance of ensuring the safe and stable operation of Ukrainian nuclear power plants, in particular ZNPP, under the full sovereign control of Ukraine was emphasized.

Halushchenko discusses expansion of NPP substations monitoring with IAEA