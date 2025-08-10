Zelenskyy: We understand Russia's intention to try to deceive America

Kyiv is working closely with the United States of America ahead of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on August 15 in Alaska. This was reported by UNN with reference to the evening address of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Not a single day do we stop communicating on how to ensure true peace. We understand the Russians' intention to try to deceive America – we will not allow this," the head of state assured.

He noted that he highly appreciates "the determination with which President Trump is determined to stop deaths in the war."

Every day many people give their lives. But the sole root cause of these killings is Putin's desire to wage war and manipulate everyone he comes into contact with. We in Ukraine know Russia well, and that is why, in extremely difficult conditions, Ukrainians have already endured more than three years of full-scale war