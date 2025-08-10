Zelenskyy: We understand Russia's intention to try to deceive America

$41.460.00
August 10, 08:18 AM
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Ukraine to be gripped by cold snap and stormy winds: weather forecast for August 11
August 10, 02:25 PM
Latvia handed over 16 fire trucks to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine
03:01 PM
Putin demands territorial concessions from Ukraine instead of a full ceasefire - The Washington Post
03:23 PM
When the Black Moon appears over Earth: the date of a unique event in 2025 announced
03:43 PM
Armed man took hostages in Lviv supermarket "Arsen"
04:48 PM
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyed
August 8, 02:38 PM
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy Kuzminyh
August 8, 02:30 PM
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omelet
August 8, 11:15 AM
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor Temlyak
August 9, 03:20 PM
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekend
August 9, 01:49 PM
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omelet
August 8, 11:15 AM
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the world
August 7, 11:02 AM
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas
August 6, 10:39 AM
Zelenskyy: We understand Russia's intention to try to deceive America

Kyiv • UNN

 • 236 views

Ukraine is working closely with the US ahead of the Trump-Putin meeting on August 15 in Alaska. Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine will not allow Russia to deceive the US.

Zelenskyy: We understand Russia's intention to try to deceive America

Kyiv is working closely with the United States of America ahead of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on August 15 in Alaska. This was reported by UNN with reference to the evening address of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Details

"Not a single day do we stop communicating on how to ensure true peace. We understand the Russians' intention to try to deceive America – we will not allow this," the head of state assured.

He noted that he highly appreciates "the determination with which President Trump is determined to stop deaths in the war."

Every day many people give their lives. But the sole root cause of these killings is Putin's desire to wage war and manipulate everyone he comes into contact with. We in Ukraine know Russia well, and that is why, in extremely difficult conditions, Ukrainians have already endured more than three years of full-scale war

- said Zelenskyy.

He added that "we will definitely protect the state, protect our independence."

Recall

US Vice President J.D. Vance stated that the United States of America will no longer "participate in financing" the Russian-Ukrainian war and wants a "peaceful settlement."

European leaders issued a joint statement ahead of Trump's meeting with Putin. They, in particular, supported Donald Trump's efforts aimed at ending the war in Ukraine and achieving peace.

EU convenes urgent meeting over upcoming US-Russia talks on Ukraine - Kallas
10.08.25, 20:27

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
Alaska
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States