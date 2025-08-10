Zelenskyy: We understand Russia's intention to try to deceive America
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine is working closely with the US ahead of the Trump-Putin meeting on August 15 in Alaska. Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine will not allow Russia to deceive the US.
Kyiv is working closely with the United States of America ahead of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on August 15 in Alaska. This was reported by UNN with reference to the evening address of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Details
"Not a single day do we stop communicating on how to ensure true peace. We understand the Russians' intention to try to deceive America – we will not allow this," the head of state assured.
He noted that he highly appreciates "the determination with which President Trump is determined to stop deaths in the war."
Every day many people give their lives. But the sole root cause of these killings is Putin's desire to wage war and manipulate everyone he comes into contact with. We in Ukraine know Russia well, and that is why, in extremely difficult conditions, Ukrainians have already endured more than three years of full-scale war
He added that "we will definitely protect the state, protect our independence."
Recall
US Vice President J.D. Vance stated that the United States of America will no longer "participate in financing" the Russian-Ukrainian war and wants a "peaceful settlement."
European leaders issued a joint statement ahead of Trump's meeting with Putin. They, in particular, supported Donald Trump's efforts aimed at ending the war in Ukraine and achieving peace.
EU convenes urgent meeting over upcoming US-Russia talks on Ukraine - Kallas10.08.25, 20:27 • 2608 views