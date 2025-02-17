ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Zelenskyy: We see, for the first time, China's interest in ending the war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29104 views

The President of Ukraine emphasized the importance of involving China in negotiations to end the war. The meeting between the Chinese foreign minister and Ukrainian representatives could lead to further dialogue at the highest level.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it is important for Ukraine to talk and engage China in negotiations, as well as to help put pressure on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end the war. Zelensky told reporters during an official visit to the UAE, UNN reports.

Sibiga had a meeting with Wang Yi. The meeting was important. He met with the head of my office, Andriy Yermak. It is important for us to talk and engage China, to help put pressure on Putin to end the war. We see, I think, for the first time, China's interest. I think this is mostly due to the fact that all processes are now accelerating. We can't be against it when countries, especially countries in the Global South, are interested in helping Ukraine and putting pressure on Russia to end the war. I think this is an important meeting and this meeting can be followed by a dialog at another level,

- Zelensky said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. He called on Beijing to discuss a peace formula and invited his Chinese counterpart to visit Kyiv.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
wang-yi-politicianWang Yi (politician)
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
united-arab-emiratesUnited Arab Emirates
chinaChina
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising