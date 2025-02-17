Zelenskyy: We see, for the first time, China's interest in ending the war

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it is important for Ukraine to talk and engage China in negotiations, as well as to help put pressure on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end the war. Zelensky told reporters during an official visit to the UAE, UNN reports.

Sibiga had a meeting with Wang Yi. The meeting was important. He met with the head of my office, Andriy Yermak. It is important for us to talk and engage China, to help put pressure on Putin to end the war. We see, I think, for the first time, China's interest. I think this is mostly due to the fact that all processes are now accelerating. We can't be against it when countries, especially countries in the Global South, are interested in helping Ukraine and putting pressure on Russia to end the war. I think this is an important meeting and this meeting can be followed by a dialog at another level, - Zelensky said.

Recall

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. He called on Beijing to discuss a peace formula and invited his Chinese counterpart to visit Kyiv.