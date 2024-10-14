Zelenskyy: Victory Plan will be presented publicly this week
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy announced the presentation of the Victory Plan to European partners. The plan provides a strategy for forcing Russia to end the war justly and will be publicly presented along with the partners' reactions.
This week, Ukraine will present to all partners in Europe a Victory Plan, which provides for forcing Russia to a fair end to this war. This was stated by the President of Ukraine during his evening video address, UNN reports.
Details
The Head of State said that today Vice Prime Minister Stefanishyna had reported on the negotiations in Washington and other capitals at the level of teams on the geopolitical point of the Victory Plan.
This week, we will present to all partners in Europe our strategy for forcing Russia to bring this war to a just end. Of course, the Victory Plan will be presented publicly. And already together with the first response we have received from our partners
According to him, everyone in Ukraine really needs maximum support.
Recall
On October 16, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the Verkhovna Rada. Advisor to the head of the Presidential Office Serhiy Leshchenko suggests that the president plans to publicly present the Victory Plan.