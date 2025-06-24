$41.870.04
Zelenskyy urged partners to ensure their companies do not supply components for Russian missiles

Kyiv • UNN

 262 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on international partners to stop supplying components for Russian missiles and equipment. He emphasized that these components, found in Russian weapons, come from various countries, including European ones, the USA, China, and Taiwan.

Zelenskyy urged partners to ensure their companies do not supply components for Russian missiles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on international partners to ensure that their companies do not supply components for Russian missiles and equipment. He said this during an address to the participants of the plenary session of the Defense Industries Forum in the Netherlands, UNN reports.

Make sure that your countries and your companies do not help the Russian Federation or its intermediaries in any way. This is critically important. There is no outstanding, significant weapon that is manufactured without equipment or raw materials from other countries. Including some European countries. This must stop.

Zelensky said.

The President of Ukraine noted that such components can be found in every Russian missile, in most drones, and in military transport.

This is not only China, it is also Taiwan. Some of these components come from European countries and the USA. Each of these components or equipment helps to advance the war and this is a crime against peace. Every scheme that helps them produce a drone or other killing tools is not just helping in the war against us, it is a threat to all of you.

Zelensky emphasized.

Addition

Ukrainian intelligence reported that Russia is modernizing "Shaheds" using foreign components, and also increasing their flight range to 2500 km.

