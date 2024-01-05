ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
More than 40 foreign components were found in the russian X-59 air missile

More than 40 foreign components were found in the russian X-59 air missile

Kyiv  •  UNN

The NACP found 42 foreign components in russian X-59 missiles used against Ukraine.

russian X-59 aircraft missiles used by the occupiers to fire at Ukraine contained 42 foreign-made parts and components. This is reported by the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption, UNN reports. 

Details

It is noted that the Agency supplemented the open electronic "Unified Database of Foreign Components in Weapons" with relevant information.

Russians want to equip X-32 cruise missiles with cluster munitions - National Resistance Center04.01.24, 13:38 • 30309 views

The aggressor country daily shells Ukraine with various types of weapons, including tactical aircraft carrying X-59 missiles. NACP replenished the Unified Database of Foreign Components in Weapons with 42 new parts of russian X-59 aircraft missiles    

- the department summarized. 

The NACP added that recently russia has begun to regularly use these missiles in combination with the Shahed.

The Agency also said that it was this missile that hit the energy facility in Kropyvnytskyi. The shelling killed one person and wounded eight others.

"We cannot allow foreign technologies and components to continue to become part of aggressors' weapons and kill civilians around the world," the Agency emphasizes.

 , the NACP emphasizes.

Recall

Experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise stated that the main types of missiles used by russia against Ukraine include Iskander-M and Iskander-K land-based ballistic and cruise missiles, Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles and various types of X cruise missiles.

The SES showed the consequences of the russian missile strike on Kropyvnytskyi04.01.24, 14:04 • 53621 view

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War

Contact us about advertising