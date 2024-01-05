More than 40 foreign components were found in the russian X-59 air missile

russian X-59 aircraft missiles used by the occupiers to fire at Ukraine contained 42 foreign-made parts and components. This is reported by the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption, UNN reports.

It is noted that the Agency supplemented the open electronic "Unified Database of Foreign Components in Weapons" with relevant information.

The aggressor country daily shells Ukraine with various types of weapons, including tactical aircraft carrying X-59 missiles. NACP replenished the Unified Database of Foreign Components in Weapons with 42 new parts of russian X-59 aircraft missiles - the department summarized.

The NACP added that recently russia has begun to regularly use these missiles in combination with the Shahed.

The Agency also said that it was this missile that hit the energy facility in Kropyvnytskyi. The shelling killed one person and wounded eight others.

"We cannot allow foreign technologies and components to continue to become part of aggressors' weapons and kill civilians around the world," the Agency emphasizes. , the NACP emphasizes.

Experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise stated that the main types of missiles used by russia against Ukraine include Iskander-M and Iskander-K land-based ballistic and cruise missiles, Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles and various types of X cruise missiles.

