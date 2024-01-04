The SES showed the consequences of the russian missile strike on Kropyvnytskyi

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of today's russian missile attack on Kropyvnytskyi. This was reported by UNN .

Details

On the morning of January 4, one of the industrial facilities in the regional center was damaged as a result of hostile shelling - the department summarized.

It is noted that as a result of the falling debris, one person was killed and eight were injured. The falling debris also damaged several buildings and caused a car to catch fire, which was quickly extinguished by rescuers

Recall

Today, the russians attacked Kropyvnytskyi, Kirovohrad region, allegedly with an X-59 guided missile.

The head of the DMA, Andriy Raykovych, said that the power line pole was damaged because the city had temporary problems with electricity and water supply.

