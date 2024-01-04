Russians want to equip X-32 cruise missiles with cluster munitions - National Resistance Center

The Russian command has ordered to equip X-32 cruise missiles, which are used during the shelling of Ukraine, with cluster munitions. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, this is evidenced by the documents of the Dubno Machine-Building Plant , where the occupiers manufacture missiles for further shelling of the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine.

According to Resistance sources, in October 2023, the Russian Ministry of Defense tasked engineers with modernizing cruise missiles with a cluster unit.

For reference

The Kh-32 is a Russian air-launched cruise missile that is a deep modernization of the Kh-22 missile .

The X-32 is equipped with a modernized rocket-assisted thruster with greater thrust, digital equipment, a computer system, jamming-protected active-passive radar and electronic warfare systems.

According to the developers, the maximum speed of the missile is close to hypersonic and at flight altitudes above 30 km is about 5,400 km/h, and the range of application is 1,000 km.

Recall

Experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise stated that the main types of missiles used by Russia against Ukraine include Iskander-M and Iskander-K land-based ballistic and cruise missiles, Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles and various types of X cruise missiles.