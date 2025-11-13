$42.010.06
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is still open to negotiations with Russia to establish a truce, as Trump wants

Kyiv • UNN

 • 626 views

Ukraine is ready for negotiations with the Russians for a truce that Trump seeks. Zelenskyy believes that Trump can push Putin to negotiations, as Russians respect the US and Trump.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine is still open to negotiations with Russia to establish a truce, as Trump wants

Ukraine remains open to negotiations with the Russians to achieve the truce that US President Donald Trump seeks. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with Bloomberg, reports UNN.

Details

If they really want to end the war or are ready to end the war, then they need to move to a diplomatic path. And, again, that's why I told President Trump that I am open to it

- said Zelensky.

He added that the Russians "do not respect the law, but they really respect the United States of America and Donald Trump."

I really believe that President Trump can push Putin to negotiate. And that's why it's very important

- noted Zelensky.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelensky stated in an interview with Bloomberg that Russia seeks to win in Pokrovsk and seize the entire Donetsk region. This is being done to convince US President Donald Trump that Ukraine should withdraw its troops from the entire eastern Donbas, i.e., from Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine