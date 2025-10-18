Zelenskyy: Trump said that "Putin hates me, but I have the same attitude towards this man"

After a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House, Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to journalists in Washington and recounted the American leader's words about relations with the Russian president. According to the Ukrainian president, Trump directly stated that Putin hates Zelenskyy, UNN writes.

Details

President Trump makes no secret of it, he said that Putin hates me – stated the Ukrainian president.

He added that this does not change the essence of Ukraine's attitude towards the aggressor.

But, consider, it seems to me that it would be strange if they (the Russians – ed.) tried to kill all of us and at the same time I had some other attitude. I have the same attitude towards this man – Zelenskyy stated.

Zelenskyy explained that for Ukrainians, it's not about personal feelings.

It's not about feelings, for me and for every Ukrainian – they (the Russians – ed.) attacked us, and therefore they are an enemy to us. They don't want to stop and they are an enemy. It's not even about someone hating someone, but certainly – we hate the enemy – the president noted.

