Zelenskyy to meet with "Servant of the People" faction after vote on State Budget 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 240 views

The meeting was previously planned for October 6-10, but the date was later postponed.

Zelenskyy to meet with "Servant of the People" faction after vote on State Budget 2026

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold a meeting with the parliamentary faction "Servant of the People" after the adoption of the draft state budget for 2026 in the first reading. This was confirmed to UNN by the faction's spokeswoman, Yulia Paliychuk.

Details

When asked whether a meeting of the parliamentary faction "Servant of the People" with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is planned after the first reading vote on the draft State Budget for 2026, she replied: "Yes."

As stated, the faction's meeting with the President was postponed, although it was previously scheduled for October 6-10.

Recall

On September 16, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the "Servant of the People" faction, where the main topic was issues related to the war.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Cabinet of Ministers registered the draft law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2026" in the Verkhovna Rada.

The consideration of the draft law on the State Budget of Ukraine for 2026 in the first reading is planned for October 21-23. The main challenge regarding its consideration is the many proposals to increase expenditures that are not backed by realistic sources.

At the same time, 3339 amendments were submitted to the 2026 Budget draft, which is 59% more than last year. This broke a 19-year record, exceeding the 2022 figure.

Alona Utkina

SocietyEconomyPolitics
Servant of the People
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy