Zelenskyy to discuss release of Ukrainian prisoners with Erdogan in Turkey today

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 27479 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 99337 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 64962 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 262369 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 225305 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 188641 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 229156 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251154 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157121 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372043 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 206850 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 82037 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 103712 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 69159 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 61873 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 36456 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 99203 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 262218 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 207788 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 225206 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 18344 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 26658 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 26729 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 62572 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 69834 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Zelenskyy to discuss release of Ukrainian prisoners with Erdogan in Turkey today

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25170 views

Zelenskyy will discuss with Erdogan the release of Ukrainian prisoners and the safety of navigation in the Black Sea during his visit to Turkey.

Zelenskyy to discuss release of Ukrainian prisoners with Erdogan in Turkey today

Today, March 8, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will discuss with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the safety of navigation in the Black Sea and the release of Ukrainian prisoners and political prisoners. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Office of the President. 

On March 8, 2024, the President of Ukraine will visit Turkey.  During the visit, Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to discuss the Peace Formula, the organization of the Peace Summit, Black Sea navigation safety, global food stability, and the release of Ukrainian prisoners and political prisoners held by the Russian state

- the OP said in a statement.

Details 

As noted, special attention during the visit will be paid to joint projects in the defense industry. 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit shipyards that are building corvettes for the Ukrainian Navy. He will also meet with representatives of Turkish defense companies.

Turkey calls for ceasefire talks in Ukraine03.03.24, 18:13 • 31562 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
Ukrainian Navy
Office of the President of Ukraine
Black Sea
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14