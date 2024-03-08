Zelenskyy to discuss release of Ukrainian prisoners with Erdogan in Turkey today

Today, March 8, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will discuss with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the safety of navigation in the Black Sea and the release of Ukrainian prisoners and political prisoners. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Office of the President.

On March 8, 2024, the President of Ukraine will visit Turkey. During the visit, Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to discuss the Peace Formula, the organization of the Peace Summit, Black Sea navigation safety, global food stability, and the release of Ukrainian prisoners and political prisoners held by the Russian state - the OP said in a statement.

Details

As noted, special attention during the visit will be paid to joint projects in the defense industry.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit shipyards that are building corvettes for the Ukrainian Navy. He will also meet with representatives of Turkish defense companies.

Turkey calls for ceasefire talks in Ukraine