Zelenskyy: This year should be a time of real negotiations on EU accession

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on Ukraine's European direction. He emphasized that this year should be a time of real negotiations on accession. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.

Details

Today, I held a meeting on the European direction - our relations with the European Union, tasks for this year, integration in general, and specifically on relations with our neighbors in the European Union. Our priority is clear: all existing agreements must be implemented, and every word that is spoken must be put into practice. This is exactly the approach Ukraine is taking on the European direction. And it is thanks to this that we have already achieved historic results - Zelensky said.

He added that this year should be the time for real negotiations on accession, and that the first negotiating steps could be started this spring.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his visits to the Balkan countries resulted in new defense agreements, new aid packages, and joint production agreements with partners.