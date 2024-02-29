Zelenskyy: This year should be a time of real negotiations on EU accession

$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 4720 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 49984 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 188780 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 109550 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 367379 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 295792 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 211239 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243102 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254537 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160621 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

+13°
1m/s
44%
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 110071 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 188716 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 367306 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 243862 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 295758 views
Zelenskyy: This year should be a time of real negotiations on EU accession

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114161 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that 2024 should be the time for real negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union, and the first steps could begin as early as this spring.

Zelenskyy: This year should be a time of real negotiations on EU accession

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on Ukraine's European direction. He emphasized that this year should be a time of real negotiations on accession. Zelensky said this in an evening address, UNN reports.

Details

Today, I held a meeting on the European direction - our relations with the European Union, tasks for this year, integration in general, and specifically on relations with our neighbors in the European Union. Our priority is clear: all existing agreements must be implemented, and every word that is spoken must be put into practice. This is exactly the approach Ukraine is taking on the European direction. And it is thanks to this that we have already achieved historic results

- Zelensky said.

He added that this year should be the time for real negotiations on accession, and that the first negotiating steps could be started this spring.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his visits to the Balkan countries resulted in new defense agreements, new aid packages, and joint production agreements with partners.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
