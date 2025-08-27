Zelenskyy: there is an acceleration with the details of security guarantees, it's time to organize a format for leaders' talks, but Russia is sending negative signals

$41.400.03
ukenru
07:59 AM • 4320 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
07:35 AM • 10173 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 15597 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 87022 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 59462 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 128906 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM • 146529 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 148119 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM • 58369 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 153820 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
Witkoff to meet with Ukrainian representatives in New York this week - Reuters
August 26, 11:58 PM • 15532 views
AFU thwarted the Russian summer offensive: how much Ukrainian territory is occupied
August 27, 02:20 AM • 15705 views
Portrait stolen by Nazis over 80 years ago found on realtor's website in Argentina
03:18 AM • 13535 views
Finnish President calls for striking Russian war machine
05:54 AM • 9588 views
Lebanon to present plan for Hezbollah disarmament this week - Reuters
06:24 AM • 5402 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips07:35 AM • 10166 views
Delicious and nutritious potato dishes: top recipes for every tablePhotoAugust 26, 02:05 PM • 49474 views
Zelenskyy: there is an acceleration with the details of security guarantees, it's time to organize a format for leaders' talks, but Russia is sending negative signals

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164 views

Ukraine and its allies are accelerating the development of a security guarantee architecture. President Zelenskyy notes that it is already time to organize a conversation between leaders, but the Russians are sending negative signals.

Zelenskyy: there is an acceleration with the details of security guarantees, it's time to organize a format for leaders' talks, but Russia is sending negative signals

Ukraine and its allies are accelerating the definition of details within the framework of work on the architecture of security guarantees for Ukraine, said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, emphasizing that "it is time to organize a format for a conversation between leaders to define key accents and terms," but the Russians are giving negative signals, writes UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy made this statement following negotiations with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, which he called "very good - as always." "We are coordinating our positions for more significant results," the President noted.

Our teams are actively preparing the architecture of strong and multilateral security guarantees for Ukraine, everyone is involved: Europeans, Americans, our other partners in the coalition of the willing. Military commanders, defense ministers, security advisors - we are preparing components of future security at various levels. We are accelerating in defining the details. It is time to organize a format for a conversation between leaders to define key accents and terms

- Zelenskyy reported.

"An important direction is relations with the United States, maximum substance in these relations. Now, unfortunately, the Russians are giving negative signals regarding meetings and further developments," the President noted.

And he noted that enemy strikes on our cities and villages continue. "Every day new victims. Russians will only respond to strong pressure in response to all this. Pressure is needed. We are counting on it. Steps are needed from Russia itself - steps towards real diplomacy," Zelenskyy said.

"Alex, thank you for your constructiveness and advice, and I will be glad to see you on a visit to Kyiv," the President concluded.

Zelenskyy to Trump: sanctions must be strengthened if the trilateral meeting is disrupted or if Russia evades an honest end to the war16.08.25, 13:37 • 7387 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Alexander Stubb
Finland
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
Kharkiv