Zelenskyy: there is an acceleration with the details of security guarantees, it's time to organize a format for leaders' talks, but Russia is sending negative signals

Ukraine and its allies are accelerating the definition of details within the framework of work on the architecture of security guarantees for Ukraine, said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, emphasizing that "it is time to organize a format for a conversation between leaders to define key accents and terms," but the Russians are giving negative signals, writes UNN.

Zelenskyy made this statement following negotiations with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, which he called "very good - as always." "We are coordinating our positions for more significant results," the President noted.

Our teams are actively preparing the architecture of strong and multilateral security guarantees for Ukraine, everyone is involved: Europeans, Americans, our other partners in the coalition of the willing. Military commanders, defense ministers, security advisors - we are preparing components of future security at various levels. We are accelerating in defining the details. It is time to organize a format for a conversation between leaders to define key accents and terms - Zelenskyy reported.

"An important direction is relations with the United States, maximum substance in these relations. Now, unfortunately, the Russians are giving negative signals regarding meetings and further developments," the President noted.

And he noted that enemy strikes on our cities and villages continue. "Every day new victims. Russians will only respond to strong pressure in response to all this. Pressure is needed. We are counting on it. Steps are needed from Russia itself - steps towards real diplomacy," Zelenskyy said.

"Alex, thank you for your constructiveness and advice, and I will be glad to see you on a visit to Kyiv," the President concluded.

