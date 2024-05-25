Zelenskyy: the Baltic countries - Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia - may be under Russia's possible attack first of all

The Baltic countries - Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia - are primarily at risk of a possible future Russian attack. Moldova and Kazakhstan are no exception, as they are Russia's closest targets. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a conversation with journalists from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, UNN reports.

We believe that the Baltic countries - Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia - are at risk, and we have told all our partners about this. These countries can be used to test NATO's response to an invasion or illegal border crossing by Russia - Zelensky said.

He noted that this already happened yesterday and the day before when Russia tried to move buoys on the Narva River on the border with Estonia.

There was no reaction, respectively, because NATO countries are very cautious. And this is what Russia needs - to show strength. We receive information that among their priorities are the Baltic countries, Moldova, and Kazakhstan - these are the closest targets of the Russian Federation - Zelensky added.

Recall

Russia dismantled more than 20 Estonian border buoys in Estonian waters, prompting Estonia to demand an explanation and their return, leading to an escalation of tensions between the two countries.

Following the removal of border buoys from the Narva River by Russian border guards, the Estonian Foreign Ministry summoned Russia's Charge d'Affaires in Estonia Lenar Salimullin. Earlier, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas called the removal of the buoys a "border incident" and said that Estonia had asked Russia for information.