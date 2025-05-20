Zelenskyy thanked the Prime Minister of Norway for financial support to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. The Ukrainian leader thanked the Norwegian side for financial assistance to our country and added that another eight billion dollars will be provided this year, UNN writes referring to Zelenskyy's Telegram page.

Details

I spoke with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. I told him about our meeting with Crown Prince Haakon and the Norwegian Minister of Energy. It was a good conversation, we received an important signal from the government about support - the President said.

During the conversation, the parties discussed many important issues of bilateral cooperation. Cooperation between the two states.

I thanked Norway for its financial assistance. We will receive almost $8 billion this year. We talked about the possibility of increasing the share of this amount for the production of drones in Ukraine. Thank you for supporting this proposal - Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy also shared with the Norwegian Prime Minister the details of yesterday's conversation with US President Donald Trump and European leaders.

It is important for us that all partners have the necessary information and a full understanding of the situation. Norway, for its part, is ready to help achieve a just and lasting peace. We highly appreciate all efforts to ensure that this war and the killing of people finally stop - Zelenskyy concluded.

Addition

Crown Prince Haakon of Norway arrived in Kyiv on an official visit. This is the first visit of a representative of the Norwegian royal family to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Norwegian Defense Minister Ture Sandvik said that Norway will complete the delivery of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine during 2025.