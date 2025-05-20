Zelenskyy thanked the Prime Minister of Norway for financial support to Ukraine

$41.580.08
46.860.41
ukenru
There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family
Exclusive
02:51 PM • 5962 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
02:05 PM • 15429 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
12:52 PM • 44408 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
12:13 PM • 26850 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 59961 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 45448 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 156597 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 93427 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 155503 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 110083 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
3.4m/s
69%
744mm
Popular news

93 out of 108 enemy drones were neutralized over Ukraine overnight

May 20, 05:59 AM • 73326 views

Tesla's largest investor dumped a large stake in the automaker, calling for a sell-off

May 20, 06:47 AM • 56035 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 92339 views

The EU has revealed the contents of the 17th package of sanctions against Russia

12:57 PM • 8558 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

02:33 PM • 16158 views
Publications

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

02:33 PM • 16457 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

12:52 PM • 44408 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

11:15 AM • 59961 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 156598 views

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 137382 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Petr Fiala

Joe Biden

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

France

Spain

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 92588 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 73134 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 70223 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 154034 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 156575 views
Actual

The Washington Post

F-16 Fighting Falcon

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Telegram

Shahed-136

Zelenskyy thanked the Prime Minister of Norway for financial support to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 374 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with the Prime Minister of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre. They discussed bilateral cooperation and the possibility of increasing funding for drone production.

Zelenskyy thanked the Prime Minister of Norway for financial support to Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. The Ukrainian leader thanked the Norwegian side for financial assistance to our country and added that another eight billion dollars will be provided this year, UNN writes referring to Zelenskyy's Telegram page.

Details

I spoke with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. I told him about our meeting with Crown Prince Haakon and the Norwegian Minister of Energy. It was a good conversation, we received an important signal from the government about support

- the President said.

During the conversation, the parties discussed many important issues of bilateral cooperation. Cooperation between the two states.

I thanked Norway for its financial assistance. We will receive almost $8 billion this year. We talked about the possibility of increasing the share of this amount for the production of drones in Ukraine. Thank you for supporting this proposal

- Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy also shared with the Norwegian Prime Minister the details of yesterday's conversation with US President Donald Trump and European leaders.

It is important for us that all partners have the necessary information and a full understanding of the situation. Norway, for its part, is ready to help achieve a just and lasting peace. We highly appreciate all efforts to ensure that this war and the killing of people finally stop

- Zelenskyy concluded.

Addition

Crown Prince Haakon of Norway arrived in Kyiv on an official visit. This is the first visit of a representative of the Norwegian royal family to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Norwegian Defense Minister Ture Sandvik said that Norway will complete the delivery of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine during 2025.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Jonas Gahr Støre
Donald Trump
Norway
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon
Kyiv
Brent
$65.13
Bitcoin
$104,537.40
S&P 500
$5,942.09
Tesla
$345.33
Газ TTF
$36.88
Золото
$3,285.41
Ethereum
$2,471.31