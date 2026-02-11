Zelenskyy stated that ending the war by summer depends on the US
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that ending the war by summer depends on US pressure on Russia. He noted that a peace agreement is possible if both sides desire it and security guarantees are provided to Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the issue of ending the war by summer depends on the United States, which must pressure Russia. If there is a desire not only from the Ukrainian side but also from the Russian Federation, then it will be possible to end hostilities by summer, UNN reports.
Regarding the possibility of ending the war. It depends not only on Ukraine. It also depends on America, which must pressure Russia. If there is a desire not only from the Ukrainian side but also from the aggressor, then we will be able to end hostilities by summer. Why? Because the phased nature of this process, first and foremost for Ukrainians, depends on security guarantees. Not just believing, but knowing that in the future, Russian aggression is impossible, or if it does happen, we will not be alone. These are security guarantees.
He noted that the signing of the agreement depends solely on the United States.
Zelenskyy said he "hears for the first time" about the announcement of elections on February 2411.02.26, 20:06 • 820 views
Recall
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that negotiations on ending the war cannot be held in Moscow or Minsk.