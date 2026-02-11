Zelenskyy stated that ending the war by summer depends on the US

$43.090.06
05:25 PM • 2352 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
05:07 PM • 4592 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
04:28 PM • 6212 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
02:43 PM • 10856 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
01:50 PM • 18149 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM • 15453 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
February 11, 09:46 AM • 19452 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 31066 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 24168 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
February 10, 10:52 PM • 38495 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Popular news
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 19900 views
Rada allowed a one-year deferment for military personnel with "18-24 contract"February 11, 11:21 AM • 6852 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollarsFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 10982 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 16344 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhoto02:59 PM • 5490 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended01:50 PM • 18155 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 16405 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 19949 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 31071 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 43501 views
Mark Rutte
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Village
Belarus
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 5704:53 PM • 3174 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhoto02:59 PM • 5570 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollarsFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 11016 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - MediaFebruary 11, 08:43 AM • 15396 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 31688 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
Financial Times
The Diplomat

Zelenskyy stated that ending the war by summer depends on the US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that ending the war by summer depends on US pressure on Russia. He noted that a peace agreement is possible if both sides desire it and security guarantees are provided to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy stated that ending the war by summer depends on the US

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the issue of ending the war by summer depends on the United States, which must pressure Russia. If there is a desire not only from the Ukrainian side but also from the Russian Federation, then it will be possible to end hostilities by summer, UNN reports.

Regarding the possibility of ending the war. It depends not only on Ukraine. It also depends on America, which must pressure Russia. If there is a desire not only from the Ukrainian side but also from the aggressor, then we will be able to end hostilities by summer. Why? Because the phased nature of this process, first and foremost for Ukrainians, depends on security guarantees. Not just believing, but knowing that in the future, Russian aggression is impossible, or if it does happen, we will not be alone. These are security guarantees.

- said Zelenskyy.

He noted that the signing of the agreement depends solely on the United States.

Zelenskyy said he "hears for the first time" about the announcement of elections on February 2411.02.26, 20:06 • 820 views

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that negotiations on ending the war cannot be held in Moscow or Minsk.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Minsk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine