Zelenskyy stated that ending the war by summer depends on the US

Regarding the possibility of ending the war. It depends not only on Ukraine. It also depends on America, which must pressure Russia. If there is a desire not only from the Ukrainian side but also from the aggressor, then we will be able to end hostilities by summer. Why? Because the phased nature of this process, first and foremost for Ukrainians, depends on security guarantees. Not just believing, but knowing that in the future, Russian aggression is impossible, or if it does happen, we will not be alone. These are security guarantees. - said Zelenskyy.

He noted that the signing of the agreement depends solely on the United States.

