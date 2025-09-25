Zelenskyy stated he is ready to resign after the war ends

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he would be ready to leave office after the war ends. During an interview with Barak Ravid on "Axios on HBO," he promised to appeal to parliament to organize elections if a ceasefire is reached and security guarantees are provided, writes UNN.

Details

When asked if he would consider his work finished after the war, Zelenskyy replied that he would be "ready to resign." At the same time, he added that elections had been postponed indefinitely due to the war, and critics had taken advantage of this.

"My goal is to end the war, not to continue running for office. In such a difficult time, of course, I want to be with my country, to help my country, but it will not be forever. My goal is to end the war," he said.

The President noted that he "will appeal to the Ukrainian parliament to organize elections if a ceasefire is reached."

Zelenskyy emphasized that in the event of a truce, holding elections is possible, despite the difficulties it would cause due to constitutional provisions. However, he added that this would be possible with "the support of partners and provided there are security guarantees."

Zelenskyy named conditions for holding elections in Ukraine