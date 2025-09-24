Zelenskyy named conditions for holding elections in Ukraine

$41.380.13
48.730.31
ukenru
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 630 views
Dangerous precedent: The Supreme Court confirmed that the rights of bank shareholders are not protected
06:56 AM • 1718 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
06:43 AM • 2260 views
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
September 23, 07:19 PM • 19294 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
September 23, 06:09 PM • 37717 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
September 23, 05:44 PM • 31849 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
September 23, 01:28 PM • 30440 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 59577 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 11:29 AM • 28740 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 65030 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2m/s
81%
755mm
Popular news
In temporarily occupied Mariupol, Russia is building a "customs office"September 23, 11:53 PM • 16260 views
Lavrov arrived in New York for the 80th session of the UN General AssemblySeptember 24, 01:25 AM • 14942 views
Film actress Claudia Cardinale dies at 88Photo02:37 AM • 15473 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhoto05:16 AM • 15623 views
Russia reports new attack on petrochemical complex in BashkortostanPhotoVideo06:00 AM • 12003 views
Publications
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhoto05:30 AM • 11444 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhoto05:16 AM • 15687 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 59562 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medicationsSeptember 23, 10:33 AM • 43462 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhotoSeptember 23, 08:45 AM • 60226 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Edgars Rinkēvičs
Keith Kellogg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
France
Switzerland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 25111 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 85803 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 46440 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 61071 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 112744 views
Actual
MiG-31
The Guardian
Fox News
YouTube
Shahed-136

Zelenskyy named conditions for holding elections in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that elections in the country are possible only under the conditions of a truce, support from international partners, and security guarantees. He noted that this is difficult according to the Constitution, but possible.

Zelenskyy named conditions for holding elections in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that elections in the country are only possible if there is a ceasefire, with the support of international partners, and with security guarantees. He made this statement during an interview with Bret Baier of Fox News, as reported by UNN.

Details

"We are ready. If there is a ceasefire, even if it is difficult according to our Constitution," the President said.

He added that this would be possible with "the support of partners and provided there are security guarantees."

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that United States President Donald Trump stated that with the support of the European Union, Ukraine could win the war and also reclaim all conquered territories.

In turn, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted Donald Trump's positive rhetoric regarding the return of all Ukrainian territories and emphasized that both countries seek to end the war as soon as possible.

Alona Utkina

SocietyPolitics
Fox News
Donald Trump
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine