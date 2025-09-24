Zelenskyy named conditions for holding elections in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that elections in the country are only possible if there is a ceasefire, with the support of international partners, and with security guarantees. He made this statement during an interview with Bret Baier of Fox News, as reported by UNN.

Details

"We are ready. If there is a ceasefire, even if it is difficult according to our Constitution," the President said.

He added that this would be possible with "the support of partners and provided there are security guarantees."

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that United States President Donald Trump stated that with the support of the European Union, Ukraine could win the war and also reclaim all conquered territories.

In turn, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted Donald Trump's positive rhetoric regarding the return of all Ukrainian territories and emphasized that both countries seek to end the war as soon as possible.