Zelenskyy spoke about the results of the G7 summit

$41.350.00
48.130.00
ukenru
07:15 PM • 3546 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
September 6, 12:37 PM • 28643 views
MP Khrystenko, suspected of treason, detained and arrested
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 51028 views
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
September 6, 06:10 AM • 47695 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhoto
September 5, 04:47 PM • 42005 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 48884 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 59459 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 35135 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 42717 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 46350 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1.2m/s
67%
756mm
Popular news
The crisis in the metallurgical industry is deepening in Russia, and exports have also "sagged"September 6, 12:55 PM • 6564 views
Ukraine plans to abolish acts of completed works, the bill is already in the Rada - SvyrydenkoSeptember 6, 01:14 PM • 8534 views
Polish farmers' protest: truck traffic through the Medyka checkpoint resumedSeptember 6, 01:28 PM • 14317 views
Explosions heard in Kyiv, air defense forces at workSeptember 6, 04:50 PM • 4110 views
India and France share a determination to achieve lasting peace in Ukraine: Macron and Modi discussed the results of the "Coalition of the Willing"05:13 PM • 4366 views
Publications
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 51024 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 47692 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 59454 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 40606 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 63725 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Xi Jinping
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A thousand times "yes": blogger Kvitkova is marrying Dynamo footballer BrazhkoPhotoVideo06:22 PM • 3546 views
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 44026 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 97307 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 41952 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 46130 views
Actual
Fake news
MIM-104 Patriot
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

Zelenskyy spoke about the results of the G7 summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

President Zelenskyy summarized the results of the G7 parliamentary summit, where Ukraine was represented. The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Stefanchuk, met with the speakers of the G7 parliaments and the President of the European Parliament, who support Ukraine.

Zelenskyy spoke about the results of the G7 summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy summarized the results of the G7 summit, emphasizing that on September 6, an important parliamentary summit of the "Group of Seven" took place, at which Ukraine was represented. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of state.

We continue to actively work in diplomacy at all levels. Today, an important parliamentary summit of the "Group of Seven" concluded, and Ukraine was represented.

- stated the President of Ukraine in his post.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk, met with the speakers of the parliaments of Canada, America, France, Germany, Britain, Italy, as well as with the President of the European Parliament.

Everyone supports Ukraine, our defense, our aspiration for a reliable and lasting peace.

- Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported.

"Thank you partners for your support! Ruslan, thank you for effective parliamentary diplomacy!" - summarized the head of state.

Next week, we are preparing for "Ramstein" and new partner contributions to PURL - President of Ukraine06.09.25, 20:34 • 1876 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
European Parliament
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Canada
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine