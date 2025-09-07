Zelenskyy spoke about the results of the G7 summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy summarized the results of the G7 summit, emphasizing that on September 6, an important parliamentary summit of the "Group of Seven" took place, at which Ukraine was represented. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the head of state.

We continue to actively work in diplomacy at all levels. Today, an important parliamentary summit of the "Group of Seven" concluded, and Ukraine was represented. - stated the President of Ukraine in his post.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk, met with the speakers of the parliaments of Canada, America, France, Germany, Britain, Italy, as well as with the President of the European Parliament.

Everyone supports Ukraine, our defense, our aspiration for a reliable and lasting peace. - Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported.

"Thank you partners for your support! Ruslan, thank you for effective parliamentary diplomacy!" - summarized the head of state.

Next week, we are preparing for "Ramstein" and new partner contributions to PURL - President of Ukraine