Zelenskyy: since Putin makes decisions, a meeting at the leaders' level is needed, "if we really want peace"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that in Russia, only Vladimir Putin makes decisions, so in order to have peace, a meeting at the level of the leaders of Ukraine and Russia is necessary. Zelenskyy said this during a briefing in Copenhagen, as reported by a correspondent of UNN.

I am not sure that they (Trump and Putin - ed.) have many common ideas, many common topics, because they are completely different people. But, if we talk about Ukraine, we immediately supported the idea of an unconditional ceasefire, which Trump put forward. I think that in Russia, only Putin makes decisions, so we need a meeting at the level of leaders if we really want to have peace. - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that tomorrow, Friday, or in the coming days, he will speak with the head of the White House, Donald Trump. He added that Ukraine expects continued American support.