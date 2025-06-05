Zelenskyy signed a law on the use of humanitarian transport by communities

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law allowing Ukrainian communities to officially use public transport received as humanitarian aid. The list includes buses, trams, trolleybuses, electric buses and subway cars that meet the environmental standard of at least Euro-3. The law also provides for the possibility of transferring this transport between communal enterprises of different communities.

This was reported by UkrAvtoProm, reports UNN.

The law also regulates the transfer of such transport to communal enterprises of other communities.

The Verkhovna Rada supported draft law No. 12177-1 with 278 votes, which unblocks the possibility of using humanitarian transport for passenger transportation. This bill plans to eliminate the problem of idle cars for the duration of martial law and for another year after its completion.