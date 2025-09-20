$41.250.05
Zelenskyy signed a law on soldiers awarded the "Cross of Military Merit": what it entails

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a bill that recognizes the special merits of soldiers awarded the "Cross of Military Merit" to Ukraine. Those awarded will receive the right to free burial and a monthly payment of one and a half minimum wages.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a bill recognizing the special merits to Ukraine of soldiers awarded the "Cross of Military Merit." This is reported by UNN with reference to the bill card No. 13570.

Details

"Returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine," the bill card states.

According to the law, persons who have special merits to the Motherland are considered those awarded with the President of Ukraine's award "Cross of Military Merit."

Persons awarded with the President of Ukraine's award "Cross of Military Merit" will have the right to free burial, including at the National Military Memorial Cemetery. They will also receive a monthly payment of one and a half times the minimum wage established on January 1 of the calendar year. Currently, this is 12,000 hryvnias.

From 2026, the minimum wage in Ukraine may increase by more than 600 hryvnias: the Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft budget for 202615.09.25, 19:57 • 4466 views

As noted on the President's website, the "Cross of Military Merit" award was established by presidential decree on May 5, 2022, to recognize servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations for outstanding personal bravery and courage or an outstanding heroic act during the performance of combat missions, as well as outstanding success in troop (force) command.

Among all military awards, the "Cross of Military Merit" is the highest. As of today, 331 defenders of Ukraine have been awarded the "Cross of Military Merit," one of whom received this award twice.

The law will come into force one month after its publication in the parliamentary newspaper "Holos Ukrainy."

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy presented state awards to military intelligence officers on the occasion of their professional holiday. He noted their importance for effective actions on the front and in global relations.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine