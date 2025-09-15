From 2026, the minimum wage in Ukraine may increase by more than 600 hryvnias: the Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft budget for 2026

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft budget for 2026, which plans to set the minimum wage at 8647 hryvnias, which is 647 hryvnias more than in 2025. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

The minimum wage from January 1, 2026, is planned to be 8647 hryvnias - Zhelezniak reported.

Addition

The minimum wage in 2025 remains at 8000 UAH, but an increase in personal income taxes and military levy will lead to a decrease in the amount received "on hand."

The minimum wage is an indicator that underlies many accruals, rates, and taxes. The minimum wage is used to calculate the maximum daily allowance for business trips within Ukraine, compensation for health damage, calculation of payment for additional days off, the amount of sick leave and maternity benefits, etc.