From 2026, the minimum wage in Ukraine may increase by more than 600 hryvnias: the Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft budget for 2026

$41.280.03
48.390.12
ukenru
03:43 PM • 3634 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
02:18 PM • 10963 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
12:27 PM • 16369 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
September 15, 09:58 AM • 20889 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 49593 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 34393 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 31621 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 35630 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 57563 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 72994 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
1.9m/s
43%
753mm
Popular news
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 22906 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 20747 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipeSeptember 15, 08:30 AM • 31207 views
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countriesSeptember 15, 09:21 AM • 26198 views
Funicular Murder: Those Present in Court Could Not Hold Back Tears During Prosecutor General's SpeechPhoto11:55 AM • 10751 views
Publications
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countriesSeptember 15, 09:21 AM • 26204 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipeSeptember 15, 08:30 AM • 31213 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 49588 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 30163 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 109285 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Andriy Yermak
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 20752 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 22911 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 30575 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 36811 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 86277 views
Actual
TikTok
Truth Social
Hand grenade
Bild
The New York Times

From 2026, the minimum wage in Ukraine may increase by more than 600 hryvnias: the Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft budget for 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft budget for 2026, according to which the minimum wage will be 8647 hryvnias. This is 647 hryvnias more than in 2025, when it will remain at the level of 8000 hryvnias.

From 2026, the minimum wage in Ukraine may increase by more than 600 hryvnias: the Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft budget for 2026

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft budget for 2026, which plans to set the minimum wage at 8647 hryvnias, which is 647 hryvnias more than in 2025. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

The minimum wage from January 1, 2026, is planned to be 8647 hryvnias

 - Zhelezniak reported.

Addition

The minimum wage in 2025 remains at 8000 UAH, but an increase in personal income taxes and military levy will lead to a decrease in the amount received "on hand."

The minimum wage is an indicator that underlies many accruals, rates, and taxes. The minimum wage is used to calculate the maximum daily allowance for business trips within Ukraine, compensation for health damage, calculation of payment for additional days off, the amount of sick leave and maternity benefits, etc.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyEconomyPolitics
Yaroslav Zheleznyak