Zelenskyy: Russia's strike on Mykolaiv left more than 100 thousand people without heating

On February 16, a Russian Shahed drone strike on the critical infrastructure of Mykolaiv left more than 100,000 people without heating.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

This is an ordinary Ukrainian city, ordinary civilian infrastructure. This has nothing to do with the fighting and the situation at the front, which proves once again that the Russians are fighting against our people, against life in Ukraine. And they are fighting viciously, without relenting. This is not what those who really want to restore peace and are preparing for negotiations do - Zelensky said.

The President noted that repair crews were actively working to restore heating to Mykolaiv as soon as possible. According to him, Ukraine will continue to cooperate with partners to strengthen its defense against such attacks.

At the same time, Zelenskyy believes that the partners should also actively cooperate with each other to prevent Russia from prolonging the war or making the threat to life permanent.

The Head of State emphasized the need to push Russia to peace. He mentioned the recent attack on the shelter at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the attack on Mykolaiv and other similar attacks, which, in his opinion, should provoke a strong reaction from the international community and intensify joint efforts to force the aggressor to peace.

Zelensky also thanked everyone who is helping Ukraine and Ukrainians in this difficult time.

On the night of February 16, the Russian army damaged a thermal power plant in Mykolaiv with a drone.