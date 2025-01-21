Zelenskyy: Russian group in Ukraine is now three times bigger than in 2022

Currently, the Russian grouping of troops in Ukraine is three times larger than at the beginning of 2022. We are talking about 608 thousand occupants. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, UNN reports.

"The Russian grouping in 2022 was somewhere around 200,000... They went in this grouping... 608,000 Russian troops are on the territory of Ukraine. That is, this grouping is three times larger than the one that attacked us in early 2022. Therefore, when they say that there is enough help, compare what happened then and what is happening now," Zelensky said.

He noted that at the beginning of the Russian invasion in 2022, American aid was 90%.

"Today, what our military has on the battlefield is (about) 40% Ukrainian production, 40% US production, and (about) 30% European production. And this is a big difference, so when they say how we are holding on, we are holding on due to a serious increase in domestic production and growth in production in Europe and also growth in production in the United States. But this is not enough, we grew many times over, Europe did not grow so much," Zelensky said.

Addendum

Zelenskyy stated that Russia, despite its economic potential, which is much smaller than Europe's, produces several times more ammunition and military equipment than the rest of Europe combined.

Zelenskyy emphasized that the situation in the east was difficult and that the largest number of Russian troops were there. Ukraine had a big problem with the delay in the delivery of military aid from the United States, and last year's aid was still on its way.